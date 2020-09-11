e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / ‘You don’t demolish Dawood’s home’: Devendra Fadnavis’ jibe at Shiv Sena over Kangana Ranaut

‘You don’t demolish Dawood’s home’: Devendra Fadnavis’ jibe at Shiv Sena over Kangana Ranaut

The former Maharashtra chief minister also said that the Kangana issue had been ‘blown out of proportion’ by the Sena.

mumbai Updated: Sep 11, 2020 15:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo/PTI)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday accused the Shiv Sena of blowing the Kangana Ranaut issue ‘out of proportion.’

Fadnavis took a jibe at Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s party, saying that while it ordered the demolition of the Bollywood actor’s office in Mumbai, it won’t demolish fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s home in the city.

“Kangana Ranaut’s issue was blown out of proportion by you (Shiv Sena). She is not a political leader. You don’t go to demolish Dawood’s home but you demolished her place,” the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

The action by the Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) came in the backdrop of the party’s recent war of words with the actor over her comments comparing Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). It has led to allegations that the demolition by the civic body was an act of ‘witch-hunt.’

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, one of the key figures in the said faceoff, on Thursday dismissed these allegations, saying that the Maharashtra government has no connection with the action taken by BMC. Later, he also said the Kangana issue is now over for his party.

