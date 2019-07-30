Bhandup school students learn yoga aasanas

mumbai

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:16 IST

GS Shetty International School in Bhandup organised a special programme for its students and teachers on the occasion of the World Yoga Day. The school had invited volunteers from the YSS group from Wadala to enlighten students about the importance of Yoga in their every day lives.

Students of Class 7 to Class 10 assembled in the auditorium, where the volunteers taught them various yoga postures and meditation in an hour-long session. The students said they felt de-stressed during and after the session. The teachers had also participated in the event.

Towards the end of the programme, the students took a pledge that they would continue to practice meditation, perform the aasanas as regular exercises and contemplate within to achieve inner peace.

After the session, the teachers were of the opinion that they would organise such events at regular intervals and involve parents too, to collectively help children achieve the maximum output which would help them during their exams and for their development.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 10:15 IST