Exhibition held on ‘History with Science’

In an effort to draw a connection between History and Science, Euro School, Airoli, organised an exhibition called ‘History with Science’.

“The rationale behind the exhibition is that the children of today are born in privileged times. They do not know the hard work of people through centuries but are enjoying the fruits of their struggles,” a school official said.

“The Chinese, Romans, Greeks, Sumerians and Indians throughout ages have made unimaginable contributions in Science, Engineering, Mathematics and Art, which we still use today. This exhibition is an attempt to pay tribute to all of them and learn that grit and determination makes history,” the official said.

Class 10 student bags athletics glory

Karan Virendra Sharma, a Class 10 student, made SPP New Era High School, Ulhasnagar, proud by winning in the 55th Annual Athletic Championship conducted by Thane District Athletic Association.

Sharma also received two prestigious medals with certificates of merit. In the first race, a 3000m run, he stood first and completed the race in a time of 10.10.4s. In the second round, a 1500m run, he secured second place with a time of 4.40.7s dated. “I thoroughly appreciate Karan for taking such a great effort and making the school proud. We wish him best of luck for the future,” a school official said.

Students, teachers celebrate Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima was celebrated at Girija Mhatre school recently. Each year, a different class is given the responsibility to celebrate Guru Purnima throughout the academic year.

This year, it was the turn of Class 4. The programme started with the ceremonial lighting of a lamp. Girls from Class 4 gave a dance performance, which was followed by a speech by one of the students.

The treasurer of the school gave a presentation on how to become better students and impress the teacher. The principal of the school narrated a short story of Dronacharya and his disciples and ended her speech with general instructions to the students.

Investiture ceremony held for students

The investiture ceremony in GS Shetty International School was recently held in the school auditorium amidst joy, enthusiasm and cheer.

The ceremony entrusts leadership responsibilities on young boys and girls who will serve the school. As part of the ceremony, student leaders took a vow that they will put in their efforts with rare zeal, zest and confidence.

The ceremony was presided over by the principal. Students undertook a parade as part of the event. “The march past, in particular, was vibrant and impressed the audience. It was impressive to see the children sworn in, as the heads of the team,” said a school official.

After the swearing-in ceremony, the principal addressed the gathering, urging the students to work together and with a positive team spirit.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 12:03 IST