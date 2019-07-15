‘In life, happiness is the real success’

While presiding over as a principal, one has to face several challenges as well as compete with other schools. Darwin’s theory of ‘Sink or swim’ is apt here. I have to constantly cudgel my brain and spurt out ideas to surpass other schools in quality holistic education. Our team brainstorms and comes up with ideas to crack the hard nut. It’s not a one-man army, but a whole brigade.

And a school principal’s work is not limited to a few things, she has to look into all corners, and oversee a plethora of things. I have to braise myself with the ever-changing world to keep my students and the staff in line with the needs and demands of time, parents and students. I strive to create an atmosphere of panacea for the students.

But it really is a very difficult task. Moulding the students to be good citizens of the society needs a lot of work. One has to be a good orator to break the ice with the students. But it gives me immense satisfaction and tranquil sleep when I see my students coming out with flying colours in their life. deeds in life. When you possess knowledge and wisdom, your whole self gets in sync and creates an aura.

A teacher is a giver. She/he is like a giant tree who bestows shade to everyone irrespective of their backgrounds. They can’t clutch knowledge and arrest themselves; they are like brooks who splash their wisdom and knowledge about those who stand with open arms to get drenched in it. I request everyone to not misjudge teachers. They are not pedantic, but didactic.

Success has become an obsession with people of all ages nowadays. What is your opinion on this?

Yes, I agree. In this world of chaos, maximum people lack patience. They want to scale heights in a jiffy. They go all out to taste the fruits of success. This has made them opportunist, selfish and Machiavellian. They should learn to be happy in life, not successful. Happiness is the essence of life. This is real success. Everything else is fleeting. It’s not about being complacent in life with what we have, but we must learn to push our limits and live with patience to come out victorious. People should understand that procuring tangible pleasures is not a mark of success. One who owns a car might not be happy, while a person who has a bicycle might be content. A student who holds the first position in academics might be happy, but there is constant pressure on the student to hold that position. The students has to compete with himself/herself every time to give better results.

Happiness is not superficial, it’s profound, abysmal. Your body, mind, heart, and soul have to harmonise together to achieve success in life.

What emphasis do you put on teacher training?

Teaching is a profession. A teacher must take a teacher training course to give her best to the students and do justice with her career. I insist all those who wish to take this profession in a candid manner to take up the teacher training course.

What in your view is the next generation’s biggest strength?

Which areas need improvement? The biggest strength of the next generation is the technology. We have to make them understand not to misuse it, but keep it as an extra tool to gain access in varied fields.

How can the elderly contribute to a student’s growth?

The elders at home can be vigilant for the student’s growth. They can take the necessary action against their children for their misdeeds.

What according to you is the role of the media in education?

Media plays a very important role in education. Print media, especially newspapers, devote some pages for children. They carry different segments such as vocabulary, articles on different themes, etc. Visual media helps in forming a mindset by presenting unbiased news and other documentaries.

This forum provides principals/teachers a chance to share their views on various subjects with students.

