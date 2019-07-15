Kalyan school gets its new student council

To inculcate leadership qualities in students and to train them in the functioning of administration, BK Birla Public School in Kalyan celebrated its 21st investiture ceremony last week.

The event was graced by Arun Jhawar, senior executive in marketing, Century Rayon Grasim. The event started with the lighting of the lamp before Goddess Saraswati. The chief guest enlightened the students to take up their responsibilities with dedication and devotion.

The elected captains and vice -captains of each house took oath to bestow their duties to the best of their abilities. They were conferred with badges and sashes by their mentors, principal and vice - principal. The students’ parents were also present at the event.

School principal Ranjna Jangra congratulated the newly elected students and motivated them to keep moving forward despite all the obstacles and challenges in life. She also asked the students to act as role models for other students and provide them with guidance. She said that being a leader is a vital role and that the new student council would have ample responsibilities to shoulder.

The event concluded with the National Anthem.

