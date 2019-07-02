Kendriya Vidyalaya Colaba holds its annual day event

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) No 2, Colaba recently celebrated its annual day with the theme ‘Women’s Empowerment’. CMDE Sandeep Singh Sandhu, commanding officer, INS Agnibahu and chairman of Vidyalaya Management Committee (VMC) KV No 2 Colaba graced the occasion as the chief guest and Jasreena Sandhu was the guest of honour.

The function started off with a welcome ceremony for all the dignitaries. Pramila Pal, principal, KV No 2 Colaba greeted the guests and gifted them planters. Following the lighting of the lamp and Shiva Vandana, the younger students performed a welcome dance.

The principal addressed the gathering and presented the annual report. She highlighted all the events held in the school under CCA, sports, scout and guide, NCC and club activities. Jasreena Sandhu gave away prizes to the students for their achievements as well as the teachers who helped earn excellent results for the academic year.

The cultural programme highlighted the empowerment of women in all fields.

The glory of 7th century philosopher Gargi Vachaknavi, the bravery of Rani Lakshmi Bai and the strong will of Malala Yousafzai, along with the perseverance and endurance of other women heroes was brought to light and celebrated through skits and various forms of dance.

The performances were well received among the audience and the invitees. Chief guest Sandhu was visibly impressed by the performances by the students across different grades. In his speech to the audience, he appreciated the choice of theme and its immense impact on the mind of the youth. He further encouraged and motivated the students to excel in academics and make their parents proud.

Finally, the vote of thanks was delivered by Mohammed Asif Hussain, vice principal, KV No 2 Colaba.

