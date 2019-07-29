Mira Road kids undertake ‘Go Green’ campaign

Students of St Mary’s High School, Mira Road, participated in Go Green Campaign recently.

As part of the ‘Go Green’ campaign, the students planted timber, fruits, medicinal and flowering plants in various societies in the area.

They carried out the drive to create awareness about the importance of planting tress.

Students who took part in the campaign said they were trying to convey a message to save planet Earth.

The environment club took an active part in the planting of the saplings.

During the campaign, the participants raised the slogan given by the school chairman, ‘Each one, plant one.’

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 11:55 IST