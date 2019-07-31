Nallasopara school students make posters on zero corruption

mumbai

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:16 IST

Ryan International School in Nallasopara recently organised a poster-making competition on the issue of corruption.

Students of the secondary section participated to raise awareness through creative posters, promoting the topic of zero corruption.

When asked about the reason behind organising the competition, student council member Mariyam Khan, said, “It is not an option but our obligation as young citizens of the nation to eradicate social evils from the very root.

“Engraving in students’ minds that corruption is an evil that is manifested in the society due to the lack of moral and ethical values can help wipe it off from the society and we can strive to build the new India that we all dream about,” added Khan.

The winners of the competition were felicitated with certificates of achievement in the school assembly by the principal and the student council was appreciated for efficiently executing the competition.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 10:15 IST