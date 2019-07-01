New Era English High School commemorates 17th foundation day

New Era English High School and Junior College, Bhiwandi, recently celebrated its 17th Foundation Day.

Momin Irfan Kasim and Sawant Rajesh Namdeo, the chairpersons of the New Era Education and Welfare Society, were invited as chief guests on the occasion. The supervisor of the school, Sameer I Sati, anchored the event. During the event, the school felicitated the toppers of SSC and HSC exams. The principal said the aim of the school was to provide quality education and make good citizens. The principal also read the annual report of the school. He made the students aware of the school’s achievements in academics and co-curricular areas.

Students presented dance performances and plays, gave and speeches.

At the end of the event, Sati thanked the chief guests, dignitaries, students, teachers and the principal for organising the function successfully.

Back from vacations

The school welcomed students after their two-month-long summer vacation. Students were excited to resume school after vacations. The assembly started with a prayer and pledge. The principal then spoke about nature and asked students to promise to take care of it.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 10:40 IST