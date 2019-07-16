Today in New Delhi, India
School head and parents interact

The New Era English High School recently held an orientation program for the students' parents.

mumbai Updated: Jul 16, 2019 10:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times

BHIWANDI: The New Era English High School recently held an orientation program for the students’ parents. The event was conducted by the head master of the school, Rajesh N Sawant.

Addressing parents, Sawant spoke about various issues relating to the students including punctuality, discipline, basic hygiene, and academic sincerity. He said that parents should sit down with their child for studies and check their progress on a daily basis.

He said teachers would take out the time to focus on students’ weak areas. Further, he told them that nutrition, extracurricular activities and weekend outings are also important for a child’s growth. Sawant also answered doubts and questions raised by the parents.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 10:05 IST

