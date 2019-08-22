e-paper
Students celebrate Raksha Bandhan

The best rakhis from each class was collected and are going to be sent the Armed forces

mumbai Updated: Aug 22, 2019 01:19 IST
Students of St Aloysius High School, Nallasopara, celebrated Raksha Bandhan
Students of St Aloysius High School, Nallasopara, celebrated Raksha Bandhan(HT PHOTO)
         

Students of St Aloysius High School, Nallasopara, recently celebrated Raksha Bandhan. A rakhi-making competition was organised for students of Class 6 and Class 9. The best rakhis from each class was collected and are going to be sent the Armed forces. It was a mark of gratitude for all those men who serve the nation tirelessly.

