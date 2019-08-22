Students celebrate Raksha Bandhan

mumbai

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 01:19 IST

Students of St Aloysius High School, Nallasopara, recently celebrated Raksha Bandhan. A rakhi-making competition was organised for students of Class 6 and Class 9. The best rakhis from each class was collected and are going to be sent the Armed forces. It was a mark of gratitude for all those men who serve the nation tirelessly.

