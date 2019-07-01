Students plant trees, pledge to save environment

The students of Kapol Vidyanidhi International School planted trees.

Apart from this, the school organised several other events on the occasion. Speaking on air pollution, which is this year’s theme, the students of Class 10 elaborated on the measures to curtail pollution levels during the assembly. Vanshika Dhruv, a student, had composed a poem on the issue in English, while Krisha Shah composed and recited a poem in Hindi on Paryavaran [environment]. They took a pledge to save trees.

The school organised chart-making and poster-making competitions on air, soil and water pollution for students of Class 4 to Class 7. The students of Class 8 and 9 were engaged in a drawing competition on plastic and noise pollution respectively, while the students of Class 10 held a tree plantation rally. The students of Class 9 and 10 made slogans for the rally.

Students of Class 4 to 9 planted different types of medicinal and flowering saplings during a plantation drive. School principal Reshma Hegde and chairperson Alka Vora participated in the plantation drive.

