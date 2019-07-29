To set an example, I'll keep learning

Anshu Saxena, principal, Radcliffe School, Ulwe

What is the biggest professional challenge that you face in your role as a principal?

I believe that educators have the power to change the direction of young lives and have a positive impact on the lives of the next generation. Finding faculty members who would fit in this frame of expectation is what I primarily seek.

Recruiting and retaining the existing faculty members by keeping them motivated throughout with high energy level is the most challenging task. I strive hard to give individual attention to every learner under me but keeping up with the expectation of every parent gets arduous at times.

Once a teacher, always a teacher. Do you agree?

Yes, I do agree. Having had 23 years of experience in the field of education, I have always been passionate about this vocation and I owe my success in career to that passion, which keeps me anchored to the teaching field throughout. I strongly feel the teaching process is both learning and teaching, I must set an example as a lifelong learner if I expect students, parents and teachers to be continuous learners.

Success has become an obsession with people of all ages nowadays. Your comments?

True, but success has to be defined objectively. No two people can have similar success. For me, success is nothing but the so-called ‘attitude’ that is delineated by an individual.

What emphasis do you put on teacher training?

As a school principal, I am ultimately responsible for the learning, safety and emotional growth of both students and teachers. I believe encouragement, exploration, upgradation and above all childcentric learning-teaching is of paramount importance.

What in your view is GenNext’s biggest strength? Which are the key areas of improvement?

The internet, gadgets, and tools is GenNext’s biggest strength. How to use the same for our betterment rather being addicted to it, should be the key area of improvement. How can the elderly contribute to a student’s growth? Intergenerational work is a great way to break down barriers between people of a different generation. Although today’s generation may not fully accept the stereotypes of older people. If one emphatically accepts the change and consents to assimilate, it will foster a greater understanding between them.

What according to you is the role of media in education?

Media has dominantly captured today’s youth by keeping them away from education. Earlier I used to see people reading newspapers and magazines while travelling. Today I see not many people have reading habits. They are too busy with their mobile phones and other devices. We are heading towards a planet with passive vivacity and insipid influence. It is a bane which is creating a huge gap between generations and it will continue doing so in a more powerful way. On the flip side, programmes of educative value and reporting of sensitive values appropriately as well as the projection of school as a temple of learning will have a positive impact on education and all stakeholders.

