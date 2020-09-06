Music is the best medium to stay positive: Kanchhan

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 18:32 IST

Lucknow lass, singer Kanchhan Srivas has come up with her first original single. Currently, based in Mumbai the singer has been part of reality shows and has given playback in films along with web-series. She waited for couple of months to release her very first club song.

“The production of the ‘Kambakht Jawani’ was done before lockdown but we waited for the unlock phase to commence. Now, as things are opening we came up with the release. Life needs to go on and music is the best medium to keep us rejuvenated and positive. I’m thrilled with the overwhelming response my party song is garnering,” she said.

The song has been composed and penned by Sundeep Gosswami, also a Lucknowite and has a rap segment by Hustle-fame RCP featuring TV actor Paras Babbar.

Kanchhan has sung the title song ‘Meherbaan’ for OTT series Raktanchal and ‘Naina Matwale’ for series ‘You Me Aur Them.’ She has been singing for films as well. “I have been part of female chorus for the song ‘Rajwadi Odhani’ in the film ‘Kalank’ and ‘Laal Ghagra’ for ‘Good Newwz’. Last year, I sung for two Gujarati films including ‘Polam Pol’ and ‘Chashni’.

The young singer has been into music since school days in Lucknow. “I was performing, giving audition in competitions besides learning. I have trained under Ustad Gulshan Bharti for around four years. Then, I learn from guruji Parth Praton Das. I have trained in classical vocals. During that period, I was also teaching music at GD Goenka School.”

Thereafter, she left for Mumbai. “I knew no one in Mumbai but I had to relocate for my music. I lived on room-sharing basis and social media help me to make some contacts. I connected with performers and gave auditions. I started doing live shows with ‘Delhi-6’ fame singer Shriram Ayer. Thereafter, I got a lot of shows and did international gigs as well.”

Kanchhan got selected for the reality show ‘The Voice’. “I qualified two rounds but could not make it to the final twelve. Thereafter, I lost confidence in reality shows. Before that I was also in the top six of UP region in ‘Sur Kshetra’ reality show. I was also part of Trishna Band and participated in ‘India’s Got Talent’. Thereafter, I decided to do original songs which I think will be a turning point in my career.”

Terming this phase as a tough time for her, Kanchan said, “I’m able to survive but it’s really a tough time for all the artistes. Gigs and corporate shows are not happening which were the real bread and butter for singers.” But, it’s a good period for self-growth, she added. “I will be releasing more singles — both club songs and romantic numbers. I have also written and composed a song for which I will give a chance to another singer. ”