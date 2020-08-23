A lot of livelihoods depend on studio work, so they need to be functioning: Nikhil D’Souza
The singer-songwriter says that we must prevent these studios from running out of business because they support a lot of people.music Updated: Aug 23, 2020 18:10 IST
Singer-songwriter Nikhil D’Souza, known for his Bollywood superhit tracks such as Gubbare Gubbare (Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu; 2012), Alvida (D-Day; 2013) and Lip to Lip (Katti Batti; 2015), among others, recently felt that though he had sung a lot of Bollywood tracks and even a few English indie tracks, he hadn’t done nearly enough in the Hindi indie genre.And so, the singer decided to work on an EP titled Waqt, and he did that over the last eight to nine months. But due to the lockdown, his process had to be entirely rediscovered and most of the songs in the EP were recorded from his bedroom, which was challenging he says.
'Hairaan' Remember Young love? Starts with an explosion of every good feeling. But time reveals the pitfalls of haste and we're left with a shadow of what we started with. Do we stay or do we leave? Releasing Tomorrow! August 5th #WaQt #TimeChangesEverything #Hairaan Lyrics: @pinkypoonawala Art: @n.oooops
“It was a little exhausting because when you are at a studio, you know you are going to book it for a few hours and get a straight two to three hours of no interruption, but staying at home and recording in the bedroom is a hit and miss because the dog from the sixth floor will suddenly start barking, or your neighbours are shouting, and then you have delete that whole take. So, it can get a little unpredictable, but the advantage is that when I am just by myself, I can really sing the way I want to. And I don’t have other people kind of second guessing every take. My Bollywood songs are very different because usually, you give like 15 takes and then they chop it and base it how they want to. But this has been a rewarding experience, much more rewarding than producing an album out of a studio with a label because you are doing it yourself and the final product is something that I am proud of,” says D’Souza.
Dil Yeh Bekarar kyun hai (From the film ‘Players’) #EmptyFrameSessions Ok so as my second #OneMinuteCover it’s not really a cover since I sang the original reprise in the film but but but.. I wondered - what if this song were to have been in the film "A Star Is Born". You think @ladygaga and Bradley Cooper would approve of this version? Composed by @ipritamofficial and lyrics by Ashish Pandit.
The singer however says that even though he would be doing a lot more work from his home now, everyone has to be careful to not let the studios go out of business. “Studios need to be functioning because there are a whole bunch of people who rely on studios for their livelihood, so we are kind of letting those people down also by destroying that business,” he says, adding that a lot of technical stuff cannot be achieved while recording at home. “This process has shown me that I can produce at home, but there are certain technical things that you can’t achieve in the bedroom. If you have a song that is sung very close up to the mic and needs some sort of definition or the guitar, then you need to go to a studio because you need that sound proofing,” he concludes.