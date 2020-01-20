e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Music / Adnan Sami slams Raza Murad on his CAA comments, says he ‘thought that this guy was a villain, talked crap only in movies’

Adnan Sami slams Raza Murad on his CAA comments, says he ‘thought that this guy was a villain, talked crap only in movies’

Adnan Sami, on Sunday, took a dig at veteran actor Raza Murad as the latter spoke about the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, brought in by Narendra Modi government.

music Updated: Jan 20, 2020 12:39 IST
HT Corespondent
HT Corespondent
Hindustan Times
Adnan Sami was granted Indian citizenship in 2016.
Adnan Sami was granted Indian citizenship in 2016.(Instagram)
         

Singer Adnan Sami has slammed veteran actor Raza Murad over the latter’s comments on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He shared a video clip of the senior actor to make his point.

Sharing the video, Adnan wrote “I thought that this guy was a villain & talked crap only in movies!” followed by funny face emojis. In the video, when asked about his comments on the CAA, Raza Murad can be seen saying: ‘Dekhiye, mujhe kanoon se koi aitraaz nahin hai. Kanoon sab ke liye barabar hona chahiye. Woh joh hamara samvidhaan hai, har naagrik ko barabar ka adhikaar diya hai Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar ne (See, I don’t have any objection to the law. Our Constitution gives equal rights to all citizens, thanks to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.)

 

Mere kehne ka matlab yeh hai, yeh baat joh hai, yeh hamarey samvidhaan se viprith hai. Aap ko mazhab aur dharm ke naam par yaa jaati ke naam par, aap uske saath vyavahar nahin kar sakte. Main yeh kehta hoon ke, aap agar kanoon banaa rahe hain toh banayiye, joh kanoon banana hai, banayiye, mujhe uspe koi aitraaz nahin hai. Lekin yeh kehna ke yeh joh hai, iska fayeda joh hai, ghair Muslim logon ko hoga; Hinduon ko hoga, Parsiyon ko hoga, Isaayiyon ko hoga, Baudh ko hoga, Jainiyon ko hoga, aur eik taraf aap Musalmaan ko ... aap yeh kahiye, joh bhi deserving hoga hum usse denge, bhale woh kisi bhi dharm ka ho... (What I mean to say is that this is against the spirit of the Constitution. All I am saying is if you wish to make a law, please go ahead. However, if you say the benefits of the law will go to non Muslims {Hindus, Parsis, Christians, Buddhists, Jains} and you keep Muslims aside... you ought to say, whoever is deserving will be considered, whatever be their faith.)

Aapne Adnan Sami ko naagrikta di ya nahin. Woh musalmaan hai, woh Pakistani ke baashinde hain, aur unke walidh saab air force mein they Pakistan ke, aur unhone bambaari bhi ki thi Hindustan pe, pensath ki jung mein (1965). Woh apne desh ke liye ladh rahe thhe. Mujhe Adnan Sami ke naagrikta pe bhi koi aitraaz nahin. Mujhe sirf iss baat pe aitraaz hai ke eik community ko, eik quom ko, ek samudaaye ko aap alag rakh rahen hain. Aur aap jataa rahe hain ke aap alag hain. (You gave citizenship to Adnan Sami. He is a Muslim, he is man from Pakistan. His father served in the Pakistan Air Force, who even bombarded India during the 1965 War. He was fighting for his country. I don’t have an issue with Adnan Sami being given citizenship -- all I am saying is that it is not correct to segregate one community.)”

 

It is not clear if Adnan was attacking Raza for his views on CAA or for speaking about his father. Adnan is a supporter of CAA. In early December last year, tweeting about it, he had written: “The #CABBill is 4 religions tht r being persecuted in ‘Theocratic States’. Muslims r NOT persecuted 4 their religion in Pak, Afghanistan or Bangladesh cause they r in majority over thr. Muslims CAN still apply 4 Indian citizenship like b4. All r welcome thru d legal ‘Front Door’!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Chandrayaan 2, India-Aus 2001 match in PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha message
Chandrayaan 2, India-Aus 2001 match in PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha message
Not a single paisa paid, says Justice Nariman before recusing from Vijay Mallya’s case
Not a single paisa paid, says Justice Nariman before recusing from Vijay Mallya’s case
BJP set to get new president, JP Nadda likely to succeed Amit Shah
BJP set to get new president, JP Nadda likely to succeed Amit Shah
India needs to stand guard as US leaves Afghanistan
India needs to stand guard as US leaves Afghanistan
‘Rohit ne maar k bharta bana dia,’ Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
‘Rohit ne maar k bharta bana dia,’ Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
After Seltos and Carnival, Kia Motors plans compact SUV to rival Brezza
After Seltos and Carnival, Kia Motors plans compact SUV to rival Brezza
How you can get 3 months of Amazon Prime membership just for Rs 329
How you can get 3 months of Amazon Prime membership just for Rs 329
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston exchange hugs at SAG Awards
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston exchange hugs at SAG Awards
trending topics
Amazon Prime membershipDelhi gang rapeAmit ShahVirat KohliKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

Music News