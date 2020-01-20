Adnan Sami slams Raza Murad on his CAA comments, says he ‘thought that this guy was a villain, talked crap only in movies’

music

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 12:39 IST

Singer Adnan Sami has slammed veteran actor Raza Murad over the latter’s comments on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He shared a video clip of the senior actor to make his point.

Sharing the video, Adnan wrote “I thought that this guy was a villain & talked crap only in movies!” followed by funny face emojis. In the video, when asked about his comments on the CAA, Raza Murad can be seen saying: ‘Dekhiye, mujhe kanoon se koi aitraaz nahin hai. Kanoon sab ke liye barabar hona chahiye. Woh joh hamara samvidhaan hai, har naagrik ko barabar ka adhikaar diya hai Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar ne (See, I don’t have any objection to the law. Our Constitution gives equal rights to all citizens, thanks to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.)

I thought that this guy was a villain & talked crap only in Movies!!😉😁 https://t.co/Mws3W1IZYp — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 18, 2020

Mere kehne ka matlab yeh hai, yeh baat joh hai, yeh hamarey samvidhaan se viprith hai. Aap ko mazhab aur dharm ke naam par yaa jaati ke naam par, aap uske saath vyavahar nahin kar sakte. Main yeh kehta hoon ke, aap agar kanoon banaa rahe hain toh banayiye, joh kanoon banana hai, banayiye, mujhe uspe koi aitraaz nahin hai. Lekin yeh kehna ke yeh joh hai, iska fayeda joh hai, ghair Muslim logon ko hoga; Hinduon ko hoga, Parsiyon ko hoga, Isaayiyon ko hoga, Baudh ko hoga, Jainiyon ko hoga, aur eik taraf aap Musalmaan ko ... aap yeh kahiye, joh bhi deserving hoga hum usse denge, bhale woh kisi bhi dharm ka ho... (What I mean to say is that this is against the spirit of the Constitution. All I am saying is if you wish to make a law, please go ahead. However, if you say the benefits of the law will go to non Muslims {Hindus, Parsis, Christians, Buddhists, Jains} and you keep Muslims aside... you ought to say, whoever is deserving will be considered, whatever be their faith.)

Aapne Adnan Sami ko naagrikta di ya nahin. Woh musalmaan hai, woh Pakistani ke baashinde hain, aur unke walidh saab air force mein they Pakistan ke, aur unhone bambaari bhi ki thi Hindustan pe, pensath ki jung mein (1965). Woh apne desh ke liye ladh rahe thhe. Mujhe Adnan Sami ke naagrikta pe bhi koi aitraaz nahin. Mujhe sirf iss baat pe aitraaz hai ke eik community ko, eik quom ko, ek samudaaye ko aap alag rakh rahen hain. Aur aap jataa rahe hain ke aap alag hain. (You gave citizenship to Adnan Sami. He is a Muslim, he is man from Pakistan. His father served in the Pakistan Air Force, who even bombarded India during the 1965 War. He was fighting for his country. I don’t have an issue with Adnan Sami being given citizenship -- all I am saying is that it is not correct to segregate one community.)”

The #CABBill is 4 religions tht r being persecuted in ‘Theocratic States’. Muslims r NOT persecuted 4 their religion in Pak, Afghanistan or Bangladesh cause they r in majority over thr. Muslims CAN still apply 4 Indian citizenship like b4. All r welcome thru d legal ‘Front Door’! — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) December 10, 2019

It is not clear if Adnan was attacking Raza for his views on CAA or for speaking about his father. Adnan is a supporter of CAA. In early December last year, tweeting about it, he had written: “The #CABBill is 4 religions tht r being persecuted in ‘Theocratic States’. Muslims r NOT persecuted 4 their religion in Pak, Afghanistan or Bangladesh cause they r in majority over thr. Muslims CAN still apply 4 Indian citizenship like b4. All r welcome thru d legal ‘Front Door’!”

