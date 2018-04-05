Alka Yagnik on Ek Do Teen remake: It wasn’t required, there was an innocence in the original song

Ek Do Teen, the 1988 hit song picturised on the then reigning heroine, Madhuri Dixit, in the film Tezaab, was among the few untouched evergreen hits until recently. Last month, with its remake, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, the track joined the growing list of old classics being revised with a modern touch for new films.

Amid a host of opinions, ranging from ‘it’s no match to the original’ to ‘look at it as a new song, please’, singer Alka Yagnik, who had sung the original, reacts to its new version, crooned by popular new-age singer Shreya Ghoshal. “It wasn’t required,” are her first few words on the remake, during an interview with Radio Nasha.

Yagnik, a noted playback singer in Bollywood, adds, “Even though [the original] Ek Do Teen was an item number [in Tezaab], there was a certain innocence and vulnerability present both in the song, and on Madhuri’s face. Aap koi bhi scene dekh lein, uss gane mein kuch bhi vulgar nahi hai (Pick any scene from the song, and you’ll not find anything vulgar). It was not at all seductive either! I don’t think the new version will have the same thing.”

The 52-year-old is quick to confesses that she hasn’t seen the video of the remake as yet. “The video also matters. So, let me see it [to have a complete opinion],” she says.

Not just for this song, but in general, too, Yagnik feels that remakes don’t do “justice” to the original song; and lose the essence. “According to me, remixes or remakes can never match the purity of the original songs. Meri baat chor dijiye. Lata didi ke gaane hain, unko bhi remake kiya hai, unme bhi woh baat nai hai (Forget about my songs. Lata Mangeshkar’s songs are also being remade, and they can in no way match up to their original versions).... If you remake a melodious song into a dance number and then play it in a lounge, you’ve destroyed the original, and that’s not correct,” she concludes, but not before lashing out at the current crop of music composers for “distorting” classics. “Why don’t they come up with new songs? Or, is it that they can’t really compose original tunes,” she questions.

(With inputs by Samarth Goyal)

