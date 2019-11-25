American Music Awards 2019: Selena Gomez returns to stage after 2 years, Dua Lipa-Anwar Hadid kiss on red carpet

music

Selena Gomez kicked off the American Music Awards ceremony in her first live TV performance in two years after undergoing a kidney transplant in 2017 and battling anxiety and depression. Gomez made her comeback at the awards after her 2017 special as she rocked a tight-fitted off-shoulder fluorescent green dress.

Teaming the satin ensemble with a pair of matching pumps, she accessorised it with a simple diamond necklace and without much ado, let her shoulder-length hair loose.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the singer expressed gratitude on her comeback and wrote, “Feels good to be back. Thank you to my entire team and to my fans that stand by me. All of this is for you and because of you. excited for this chapter.”

Selena Gomez performs a medley at the 2019 American Music Awards. ( REUTERS )

Selena Gomez performs a medley. ( REUTERS )

After a stylish debut as a couple together at the New York Fashion Week in September, British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa made yet another red carpet appearance with boyfriend Anwar Hadid on Sunday at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Dua Lipa performs Don't Start Now at the 2019 American Music Awards. ( REUTERS )

Anwar Hadid, left, and Dua Lipa arrive at the American Music Awards. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Flaunting a hot pink side-slit off-shoulder gown, Lipa aced elegance and complemented her model boyfriend, who wore a simple graphic tee under an elegant black suit. The singer sported a neat ponytail on the outfit decorated with a side bow and wore a classic diamond necklace and bracelet.

The two walked the carpet together and shared a kiss ahead of Lipa’s performance on the main stage. At the 2018 AMAs, she performed One Kiss and Electricity and was also nominated for new artist of the year award.

Lipa and Hadid were first linked earlier this year in June and most recently the two were spotted at the MTV European Music Awards. Their first red carpet debut together was at the New York Fashion Week two months back in September where they were spotted sharing a handful of steamy kisses over the summer.

Lipa even made a visit to India earlier this month to share the stage with American singer Katy Perry at a music festival in Mumbai. The two pulled off an “outrageously sweaty show”!

List of winners at the 2019 American Music Awards

— Artist of the year: Taylor Swift

— New artist of the year: Billie Eilish

— Collaboration of the year: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Senorita

— Favourite pop/rock female artist: Taylor Swift

— Favourite pop/rock male artist: Khalid

— Favourite pop/rock duo or group: BTS

— Favourite pop/rock song: Halsey, Without Me

— Favourite pop/rock album: Taylor Swift, Lover

— Favourite rap/hip-hop artist: Cardi B

— Favourite rap/hip-hop song: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road

— Favourite rap/hip-hop album: Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding

— Favourite soul/R&B female artist: Beyoncé

— Favourite soul/R&B male artist: Bruno Mars

— Favourite soul/R&B song: Khalid, Talk

— Favourite soul/R&B album: Khalid, Free Spirit

— Favourite country female artist: Carrie Underwood

— Favourite country male artist: Kane Brown

— Favourite country duo or group: Dan + Shay

— Favourite country song: Dan + Shay, Speechless

— Favourite country album: Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

— Favourite alternative rock artist: Billie Eilish

— Favourite adult contemporary artist: Taylor Swift

— Favourite Latin artist: J Balvin

— Favourite contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle

— Favourite electronic dance music artist: Marshmello

— Favourite social artist: BTS

— Favourite music video: Taylor Swift, You Need to Calm Down

— Artist of the decade: Taylor Swift

— Tour of the year: BTS

— Favourite soundtrack: Bohemian Rhapsody

