Anushka Sharma’s doppelganger, American singer Julia Michaels, says Anushka is ‘incredibly nice’

From Cricketer Virat Kohli to actors Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan have doppelgangers across the globe and the latest to join the list is actor Anushka Sharma. The actor went viral on social media for finding her ‘twin’ in singer Julia Michaels. Michaels wrote: “Hi @AnushkaSharma apparently we’re twins lol(sic)”. Sharma, too, was thrilled with the revelation, “OMG Yes.I’ve been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life (sic).”

From weaving magic behind the scenes in songwriting, to now taking the stage by storm, the Grammy-nominated artiste Julia Michaels music has touched heartstrings across the globe and the millions of views to her songs—Issues, Anxiety, What A Time, on Youtube, are a testament to that. She hasn’t met a Bollywood star yet but finds actor Priyanka Chopra ‘amazingly talented’. She’s also a vegetarian who loves Indian cuisine, and ends up eating Indian while travelling. In an emailer interview, she talks about the resemblance, her transition from singer-songwriter to a performer, writing about anxiety, depression and more. We caught up with Michaels and she obliged us over an email interview. Excerpts:

The resemblance that you and Anushka Sharma have is uncanny. The tweet exchange between the two of you had a lot of ‘likes’ and comments.How and when did you discover this?

I started seeing things about us online, and then decided to tweet her to say ‘Hi’. She was so incredibly nice.

You originally started as a songwriter, having co-written songs like “Bad Liar” sung by Selena Gomez and “Sorry” by Justin Bieber. Tell us how your love for music and songwriting developed.How do you pen down your emotions so beautifully and effortlessly?

I write about things that I feel and that are real to me. Writing for me is very the therapeutic. I have a deep love for words.

Music originates from one’s intimate emotions. Ariana Grande’s Billboard hit “Breathin’” off her album Sweetener, chronicled her struggle with the side effects of PTSD; Olivia O’Brien’s “Empty”, navigates depression and self-medication. Your EP Inner Monologue Pt1— Anxiety feat Selena Gomez touches upon a complicated topic with a poetic grace. You have long been talking about your battle with anxiety, and therapy. How difficult or easy is it to talk about something so personal through a medium which is so public?

I write about things that are real to me—love, heartbreak, relationships, anxiety, depression— these are all a big part of who I am, and I find these things very honest to talk about. And, I like to write about things that are real and that I deal with in my life.

You debuted as a singer with the 2017 song “Issues.” The song currently has 167M views. And everything changed? How has it been to be in the spotlight, revealing so much of yourself to the world? Tell us the good and the bad sides if any?

I am a songwriter first and foremost, and so it was definitely an adjustment to go from being behind the scenes, to being front and center. But ‘Issues’ was too personal of a song to me to have someone else sing it. I miss being at home writing every day and being with my puppies. But, I love being able to perform and connect with people in this way.

You’re song —What a Time with Niall Horan is another beautiful and successful song, and has touched many a hearts, too. How has this transition into a Grammy-nominated singer been?

He sounds incredible on it. I wrote the song and thought he would sound amazing. I sent him the song and thankfully he loved it too. I love the way it turned out so much.

You’ll be on tour with Pink for the Beautiful Trauma World Tour in March. Any plans to perform in India for your Indian fans? Any messages from your Indian fans on social media that you’d like to share?

I hope to come to India sometime, as I have never been before.

Cross-cultural collaborations between musicians are the flavor of the season. Pitbull is collaborating with an Indian musician Guru Randhawa. DJ Marshmello recently performed in India, and also collaborated with Indian musician Pritam for a song Biba. Any future plans in the offing for a collaboration?

I would love to.

