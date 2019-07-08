Ariana Grande pens post to fans after videos of her crying on stage went viral

After a video of Ariana Grande breaking into tears in the middle of a concert surfaced online, the singer penned a letter dedicated to her fans, opening up about the challenges she faced in recent years. The video features the American singer crying onstage at a recent concert and struggling to get through a song.

The Thank U, Next singer got candid about her struggles and asserted that she is at a point in her life where she is “still processing a lot”, CNN quoted the letter. “I’m grateful for the sea of love I have around me every day and for the people who come to these shows and give all of us every ounce of energy they’ve got. I’m grateful to work with the best musicians and dancers in the world. I’m grateful for my voice and my team. I’m grateful for this music,” she wrote in a now unavailable Instagram post.

“I’m grateful for my tour bus driver, Kurt who bought me pickles yesterday because he saw we ran out,” she continued. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to sing to thousands of people every night. it’s a dream come true.”

Stating that she is not planning on giving up, the singer wrote, “no matter how hard it gets or how many feelings come up that are screaming at me to be processed and sorted through one day, i’m grounded by gratitude and promise not to give up on what I’ve started.”

The singer dedicated the social media post to people who are struggling with emotional challenges and hardships.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 16:10 IST