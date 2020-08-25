Arjun Kanungo: Life does not change after you have Covid-19

music

For singer-songwriter, Arjun Kanungo, the entire idea, behind posting a video on Instagram, detailing his and his girlfriend, model Carla Dennis’ recent recovery from Covid-19, was to make people aware that the pandemic is not over yet, and that taking precautions is still as important.

“I wanted to tell people that its still here, and that it hasn’t gone. We should be taking precautions and trying to stay safe as much as we can. Also, the message was to tell people that life doesn’t changed after you get it. I think people want some kind of reassurance, especially from people they follow and who have been infected, that they will be okay. So that was the entire idea behind the vlog,” says Arjun Kanungo, who, through the post, made people aware that he and Carla were “absolutely fine” after the disease.

“I think there’s a lot of confusion because people are not properly informed. Even I was anxious when I didn’t have all the information. But I think was psychologically at peace, once I knew everything about it,” he says.

He also says that the disease “manifests in every person differently”, which only adds to the confusion. “Me and Carla had completely different symptoms. I mean I had a sore throat, she didn’t. She had breathing issues and I didn’t. I think that’s why, theres confusion (as well). Because nothing is same for anybody. In our case, our doctor advised me for home quarantine, and when he heard Carla’s symptoms, he asked us to hospitalise her immediately,” says Kanungo.

Ever since the pandemic, a lot of information is available on the Internet and he is quick to shoot a warning, and says that people should only look to take medical advice from doctors. “You can’t self diagnose by searching on the Internet. Especially in this case, where you might think you have corona and it could be opposite, or vice versa as well. I think more than anything else we should contain it, and try to be extra careful. And if medically we have to do take any advice, it should be only taken from the doctors,” he says.

And while, Kanungo says he wasn’t worried about his health, he admits he was worried about Carla who had to be hospitalised. “ I was shit scared, to be honest. Especially when she started having breathing issues. I think that’s what happens. You don’t think about yourself anymore. You worry about those who you love,” he says. “ My mother as well, she told me that she was praying that I don’t have it, despite the fact that she wanted me to get tested,” he signs off.

