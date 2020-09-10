Decoding the Australian countryside pioneers: The Buckleys

music

Little did three siblings from Byron bay, Australia, know that they would go on to become one of the best country-music bands in the country. It all began in 2011 for Sarah (20), Molly (19) and Lachlan (17) — The Buckleys — where they performed at the Tamworth Country Music Festival (TCMF). It has been nine years and the trio are all set to launch their debut album, Daydream. Speaking about their journey so far, Molly, says, “A lot of the development came with age. We started out when I was nine years old. Naturally, we just improved and got a bit better (laughs).”

Adding to Molly’s comment, Sarah says, “It has been a wild journey. We have learnt so much on the way. The main thing with us is that we are always evolving and our taste in music is inspired by where we are and what we are listening to. And we want to just feed all of it into our music.”

The trio, who are known for their songs such as Money, Daydream and I’m Comin’ For Ya, among others, have travelled and performed in a lot of countries and Sarah admits that the experience of getting so much exposure at a young age “feels surreal”. “We started really young, but we have grown up in a music family and hence, music has always been with us. It was just supernatural to start doing it and now to continue to do it,” says Sarah.

The trio understand that each artiste is different and feels that this is the best part about their band. “Even though we have been listening to different things at different times, we always loved what each of us are listening to. We just go through different phases at first, and then come together at the end,” says Lachlan.

The band, which was brought to India for its debut performance by BookMyShow, will stream its new album concert Daydream with The Buckleys - Live from Byron Bay on the platform’s streaming platform, BookMyShow Online on September 25.