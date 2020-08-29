Favouritism exists in every industry. It’s not something that is exclusive to the music industry: Kavita Seth

music

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 19:54 IST

Singer Kavita Seth has always been extremely particular about the projects that she chooses to do. And therefore, her discography may not be as extensive as a lot of other singers. But she says that favouritism and nepotism have got nothing to do with it.

“Favouritism exists in every industry. It’s not something that is exclusive to the music industry. With the lockdown, people’s minds are empty and therefore, wander into these spaces. I feel that people should use this time gifted to us to create something beautiful, something special rather than wasting time talking about these issues. Talent always shines and finds its way. Anything new takes time to be established and flourish. There are challenges and hurdles in every industry and every profession. You need to face them head on and not be bogged down by it. I have also carved my own journey and faced issues throughout. But I didn’t let that come in my way of chasing my dreams. I worked hard and still do that every day. Hurdles are a part of life and life is incomplete without it. That’s a universal truth and I strongly believe in it,” says Seth

Even though the Covid-19 pandemic has changed how the industry functions, Seth says that “work must go on”. “.We need to learn to live with this new normal while taking the utmost precautions to be healthy. I think these rules would continue for all of us until the vaccine is out,” says Seth, adding, “One of the biggest changes for live artists like me would be performing in smaller venues, and for a limited audience. The concept of baithaks that were popular back in the day can see a revival in such novel times. I also think a lot of remote recording might be explored. Having a studio at home can make things easier for me,” she says.

Seth, recently worked on the music of filmmaker Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy, and she says it was quite a plesant experience. “I received a call from Mira Nair’s office for the project and I was over the moon. Excited and anxious, all at the same time. I have composed hundreds of ghazals, songs for my personal projects. This comes to me naturally. However, I wondered how the process of creating something with a specific set of requirements feel like. I first spoke to Mira ji on Skype. It was special. Her humility, love, vibe, art is what makes her a world renowned film-maker. She immediately made me comfortable with the whole process. She was very supportive since day one. When we met in Mumbai she gave me a detailed description of every situation corresponding to the ghazal. The crystal clear thought process of accomplished directors like her brings out the best in all the artists that work with her. I thoroughly enjoyed working with her and hope many such opportunities arise in the future. I remember this specifically - while recording one of the ghazals that was approved and locked during the rehearsals, she felt like something needed to be changed. Within a few minutes, I re-composed it and she loved it. We then recorded the ghazal,” reminisces Seth.