Get over Jason Momoa’s dad bod, Nick Jonas’ love handles have the internet’s attention now

Among several pictures from Priyanka Chopra’s birthday vacation in Miami, there was one showing Nick taking a shower out by the sea which has gone viral. Fans can’t stop talking about his love handles and dad bod.

music Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nick Jonas,Priyanka Chopra,Priyanka Chopra’s birthday
Nick Jonas’ pictures from a yacht party from Priyanka Chopra’s birthday celebrations have gone viral.

It was not just Priyanka Chopra who made headlines for chilling in style during her birthday vacation in Miami. husband Nick Jonas, too, got a lot of attention. Pictures of Nick taking a shower in the sun on a yacht have gone viral and fans can’t have enough of his ‘dad bod.’

Nick can be seen holding a hand shower as he takes a shower in the open, on a yacht. Wearing nothing but white shorts, Nick seems to be enjoying himself in the sun.

Unlike several of his counterparts who are hailed for their six-pack abs and lean physique, Nick’s love handles were showered with praise on Twitter. A fan wrote, “I just want to play with his love handles. Omg. #NickJonas.” Another tweeted, “Now this is a DELICIOUS MAN!!! #NickJonas love he’s BODY #Thick #Daddy.” One more user wrote, “I wanna chew on Nick Jonas’ new love handles while I fall asleep at night.”

A fan even called him Adonis, referring to the handsome mortal from Greek mythology. The Twitter user wrote, “I have always loved Nick Jonas but I’d swim through all the shark and jellyfish in that ocean just to smell the string on those shorts. The man is an Adonis. Just look at him #NickJonas.” Another user called him a ‘father figure’ and wrote, “Here all damn day for nick jonas and his new found father figure.”

A few days ago, Aquaman actor Jason Moma was body-shamed for his ‘dad bod’ but had his fans come out in support of him. Pictures of the actor chilling by the sea on a holiday had gone viral. A fan had written, “If this picture of Jason Momoa is considered a dad bod please point me in the direction of the dads.” “Who tf is body-shaming #JasonMomoa? If my dad looked like this I’d be arrested for incest,” wrote another.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 13:13 IST

