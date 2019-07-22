Get over Jason Momoa’s dad bod, Nick Jonas’ love handles have the internet’s attention now

It was not just Priyanka Chopra who made headlines for chilling in style during her birthday vacation in Miami. husband Nick Jonas, too, got a lot of attention. Pictures of Nick taking a shower in the sun on a yacht have gone viral and fans can’t have enough of his ‘dad bod.’

Nick can be seen holding a hand shower as he takes a shower in the open, on a yacht. Wearing nothing but white shorts, Nick seems to be enjoying himself in the sun.

Unlike several of his counterparts who are hailed for their six-pack abs and lean physique, Nick’s love handles were showered with praise on Twitter. A fan wrote, “I just want to play with his love handles. Omg. #NickJonas.” Another tweeted, “Now this is a DELICIOUS MAN!!! #NickJonas love he’s BODY #Thick #Daddy.” One more user wrote, “I wanna chew on Nick Jonas’ new love handles while I fall asleep at night.”

I just want to play with his love handles. Omg. #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/54vRl65fRL — Peachy Hot Girl Summer (@aquariuskills) July 21, 2019

I wanna chew on Nick Jonas’ new love handles while I fall asleep at night 🤤😴 pic.twitter.com/xWVA4i1CMo — Micah ™️ (@micahfunny) July 20, 2019

A fan even called him Adonis, referring to the handsome mortal from Greek mythology. The Twitter user wrote, “I have always loved Nick Jonas but I’d swim through all the shark and jellyfish in that ocean just to smell the string on those shorts. The man is an Adonis. Just look at him #NickJonas.” Another user called him a ‘father figure’ and wrote, “Here all damn day for nick jonas and his new found father figure.”

I have always loved Nick Jonas but I'd swim through all the shark and jellyfish in that ocean just to smell the string on those shorts. The man is an Adonis. Just look at him 👀🔥🌊 #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/m6fjCPTZ5T — Kylie (@KCK_NUFC) July 21, 2019

A few days ago, Aquaman actor Jason Moma was body-shamed for his ‘dad bod’ but had his fans come out in support of him. Pictures of the actor chilling by the sea on a holiday had gone viral. A fan had written, “If this picture of Jason Momoa is considered a dad bod please point me in the direction of the dads.” “Who tf is body-shaming #JasonMomoa? If my dad looked like this I’d be arrested for incest,” wrote another.

I find this Jason Momoa more attractive than Aquaman Momoa 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/gL7ZVzuOiL — Christina (@ctinaxo) July 11, 2019

