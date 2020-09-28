Happy birthday Lata Mangeshkar: Asha Bhosle had once revealed how the talented sisters rarely discussed music

music

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and her equally talented sister Asha Bhosle have dominated the Bollywood music scene for decades. Even after they are no longer active in the business with newer talent taking over, their collective sway over the consciousness of music lovers across the country remains strong as ever. For decades, there have been endless debates on their different styles of singing and even an alleged rivalry. Fans have passionately argued who is better. Yet, the sisters have never given even a hint of any discord.

On Lata Mangeshkar’s 91st birthday, here’s a look at how Asha has seen their relationship. Unbelievable as it may sound, Asha had once said how they never discuss music when they meet. A New Indian Express article had quoted Asha as saying earlier: “Lata Didi and I rarely discuss music. We are a family and we talk of very normal everyday things. She is 90 years old and in peace with her life and surroundings.”

Asha has vehemently opposed the idea of a film on their lives. “Our lives are private and personal, and as far as I’m concerned, I wouldn’t like us to become a topic for a movie,” she had added.

Over the years, there has been much debate and discussion on their relationship. The sisters rarely speak about it but once in a while, Asha has opened up about it. Like when she once said how Gulzar had described the two sisters. Asha had told Bombay Times, “Gulzarji once wrote about this. He said: ‘Two people landed on the moon in 1969 for the first time. The one who stepped on the moon first (Neil Armstrong) became famous while the other (Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin) who also stepped on the moon, wasn’t equally celebrated because he came second. Your sister came into this world first so she is who she is. You came into this world after her, so you will always be compared to her’.”

Last year in November, Lata had to be rushed to hospital after she complained of breathing problems. After staying in hospital for a long time, she returned home to her residence in Mumbai in December last year. Speaking about the experience, Asha had told Mid-Day, “She is back and we are overjoyed. She is looking hale and hearty. I was looking at her last night, and at once, so many songs that she has made immortal with her voice came back rushing to me.”

