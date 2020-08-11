I won’t do a show until we know for sure that Covid-19 is on its way out: Armaan Malik

music

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 16:36 IST

During this lockdown, while everything else was shut, the one thing that gave us solace was the entertainment industry and the variety of content available online. And musicians seem to have utilised this opportunity to the fullest to release multiple singles and independent music. Singer Armaan Malik was also not left behind, and his latest release Beech Raaste has over 2 million views on YouTube now, in less than two weeks of its release. Malik says that this song has been under works for the last two years and the final version was recorded during the lockdown. “It’s been amazing to be a part of the record and to be involved in every aspect of it. We initially wanted to shoot a proper music video for it, but given the current scenario, we decided it would be best to choose the animation route,” says Malik.

Adding that he is still a little apprehensive of the current pandemic, Malik says that even though restrictions have become less strict, he has “not been stepping out a lot”. “Adapting to the ‘new normal’ and regularising my daily routine has been quite a task. However, it’s been a crazy few years for me, and I am using this time to relax as well as spend more time with family. All this while I’ve made an effort to make fitness and meditation a priority,” says Malik, also admitting that he has used this time to hone his professional skills and trying to be self-sufficient now.

The Pehla Pyaar (Kabir Singh; 2019) singer says that the pandemic has made everyone realise the importance of the internet and it has become the main market place now. “For musicians, it has become imperative to be active and engaging with their audiences on various social platforms. Anyone who doesn’t embrace the digital age could be left back. For people who belong to the old school of thought, this might be a scary change, but you have to accept the change to move forward. The live business has taken a massive hit; artists, organisers, promoters, musicians, technicians – so many of them don’t know when they will be able to do an event or earn anything. It was their main source of income. Even for me, concerts were my main thing that used to fuel my business. I had two major college festival gigs which got cancelled. But it’s more important to be safe and I wouldn’t do a show until we know Covid-19 is on its way out. I’ve done selective digital concerts during this time and even though virtual performances are the only readily available alternative at the moment, they don’t feel as good as an actual live performance,” explains the singer.

Apart from that, Malik is working on a “bunch of exciting collaborations in English, and across other languages too”, and he says that he is “pretty excited about that”. “A few Bollywood songs are also in the pipeline, however, their release depends on when the coronavirus situation settles down and the films start getting their release dates. Other than that I plan on making a short movie and document my whole journey because so much has happened in the past few years and I want to tell my story and share some stuff people haven’t known about me,” he signs off.