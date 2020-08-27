e-paper
Home / Music / Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome baby daughter, reveal her name, share pic

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome baby daughter, reveal her name, share pic

Celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced the birth of their first child, a girl, in a statement through UNICEF.

music Updated: Aug 27, 2020 11:12 IST
Asian News International
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom released a statement via UNICEF.
Singer Katy Perry and her actor fiance, Orlando Bloom have announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom. The couple serves as Goodwill Ambassadors of UNICEF, and shared the news with the organisation.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter. But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," UNICEF tweeted a statement on behalf of the celebrity couple. "Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines, and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever," the statement further read.

 

The organisation also shared a picture of Katy and Orlando holding the hand of their newborn. "Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy," UNICEF tweeted.

According to E! News, the Grammy nominated singer gave birth to her child on Wednesday and the couple has established a UNICEF donation page on their baby Daisy's behalf. They got engaged in February 2019 and announced that they were expecting a baby in March this year through Perry's music video Never Worn White.

