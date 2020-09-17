e-paper
Kumar Sanu's son Jaan replies to viral meme on his name: 'Gita pe haath rakh ke kehta hu I am not Kumar Janu'

Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan replies to viral meme on his name: ‘Gita pe haath rakh ke kehta hu I am not Kumar Janu’

Singer Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan had a rather sporting response to a viral meme which claimed that his name was Kumar Janu. He clarified that his name was Jaan Kumar Sanu and said that he had been trying to get it changed on Google.

music Updated: Sep 17, 2020 15:43 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kumar Sanu with his son, Jaan Kumar Sanu.
Kumar Sanu with his son, Jaan Kumar Sanu.
         

Singer Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan replied to a viral joke claiming his name was ‘Kumar Janu’. He took it rather sportingly and clarified that his name was actually Jaan Kumar Sanu and not Kumar Janu.

An Instagram user had written, “Back when I learnt that bappi lahiri has a son named bappa lahiri I thought nothing could possibly ever beat that but today I learnt that kumar sanu has a son named kumar janu.”

Jaan commented on the post saying, “Bhai mere @aksharpathak I am Kumar Sanu’s son and my name is Jaan Kumar Sanu. Meme matt bana do yaar (Please don’t make a meme, buddy),” along with a number of laughing emojis. The user then replied, “@jaan.kumar.sanu are you telling google is lying?! (also thanks for being a sport) (also pls tell your dad I’M A HUGEEEEE FAN).”

Jaan then jokingly swore on the Bhagavad Gita that his name was not Kumar Janu and said that he had been trying to get it changed on Google. “@aksharpathak absolutely bro ! VI Will convey the message !! And yess I’ve been trying to get the Google thing changed because Gita pe haath rakh ke kehta hu (I swear on the Bhagavad Gita) I am not Kumar Janu,” he wrote.

 
Also read | Shilpa Shetty addresses cheating allegations against her, husband Raj Kundra: ‘Truth will be out soon’

Like Kumar Sanu, Jaan is a singer too. He recently released his first original single Tu Sandali on YouTube. In an interview with The Telegraph, he said that his father did not help him in making a career in the music industry.

“He believes I should get everything on my own. He says if I achieve something on my own, I will appreciate its value. My mother, too, taught me that lesson. My father’s story of how he came into the industry on his own inspires me,” Jaan said.

