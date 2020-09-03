Music is all about change and change is the only constant: Sulaiman

music

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 18:47 IST

Music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman have not let the pandemic and the lockdown affect their morale and creativity. They have been making music from their home studio and also released a single titled Beech Raaste a month back. But now, as things slowly get back to normal, the duo is in no rush to step out for work or otherwise. “We are looking at going back to the studio, although all of us have got a studio at home. We want to be safe, we want to be sure that everybody around us is safe but there is a sense of getting back to normalcy that is very important for all of us, and we are trying to achieve it in the best way possible,” says Sulaiman.

Salim adds that he is quite enjoying the downtime that he has got due to the lockdown. “I am quite comfortable in this lockdown. I have moved my entire studio to my home and I am enjoying working till mornings. So, during the day I am working on calls and meetings and at night I make music and I am kind of really loving it,” he says.

Sulaiman says that a lot of alterations are expected in the coming days with regards to even how the music industry will function but he doesn’t fear change. “Music is all about change and change is the only constant that we have. For us, I expect a little bit of moving away from Bollywood music and making a lot more independent music.”

To that, Salim adds that since live concerts are not going to happen in the same manner for a while now, this is a great time to reinvent stuff. “Things are going to change drastically. There are going to be no concerts for a while now, so people will have to create music at home in their studios. It’s a great time to make music and invent new ways to organise virtual concerts.”