People want to work with people they are comfortable with. There is no such thing as nepotism there: Sajid Khan

music Updated: Sep 03, 2020 18:05 IST
Nikita Deb
Nikita Deb
Sajid Khan recently released paid tribute to his late brother with a patriotic song on Independence Day.
Composer Sajid Khan of the composer duo Sajid-Wajid lost his younger brother Wajid Khan in June. And the composer says that he is heartbroken over the loss of his brother. “When Wajid died, I buried him and I came out of the graveyard, and I looked at the sky and I spoke to almighty and I said that from now on I am not going to complain about anything,” he says.

 

The composer duo had been actively making music for Bollywood for two decades, and in this time, they delivered hits such as Jalwa (Wanted; 2009), Do You Wanna Partner (Partner; 2008) and all tracks of Dabangg 3 (2019). Wajid says that everything he learnt about music and composing was from his brother. But as debates around nepotism and favouritism in the music industry gain prominence, Sajid says that there are both kinds of people in this industry — those who cry nepotism without any reason, and those who actually practice it. “I have realised that there are all kinds of people in this world. There are few good people, and there are also thieves. So, aise nepotism bolne wale log bhi hai aur karne wale log bhi hai. Gehu me saath ghum bhi pista hai. Toh jo achai hai, usko log bhul jaate hai, aur ab burai ka daur chalu hai toh sab log sirf burai ke baare mein baat karna chahte hai,” he says.

 

The singer, who recently released a patriotic track dedicated to his late brother on Independence Day, says that people naturally only want to work with those they have a good equation with. “There is no question of nepotism there. Agar aap mujhe apne ghar bulayenge aur main aake koi badtameezi kar du, toh kya aap mujhe phir se bulayenge? Nahi bulayengi na? Toh jo log ek dusre ko pasand nahi karte, woh unke saath rishta nahi nibhate. People complain about it but the entire world is like that,” says Sajid adding, “Jisse aapko nai milna, usse aap nai milte. Toh yeh nepotism wagera kuch nai hai. Log apne logon ke saath hi kaam karte hain . If you earn money with your hard work, you will feed your family only with it, not your neighbours, right?”

