Rapper Juice WRLD dead after Chicago medical emergency

Police and fire officials confirmed a 21-year-old male was transported from Midway to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Chicago police said he experienced a “medical emergency.’‘

music Updated: Dec 08, 2019 22:25 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Chicago
The Chicago-area rapper, whose real name is Jarad A. Higgins, was pronounced dead Sunday, Dec. 8 after a
The Chicago-area rapper, whose real name is Jarad A. Higgins, was pronounced dead Sunday, Dec. 8 after a "medical emergency'' at Chicago's Midway International Airport, according to authorities. Chicago police said they're conducting a death investigation. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
         

Chicago-area rapper Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad A. Higgins, was pronounced dead Sunday after a “medical emergency’‘ at Midway International Airport, according to authorities.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office was notified of the the death of Higgins, of Homewood, on Sunday morning, according to office spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny. An autopsy had not been conducted.

Police and fire officials confirmed a 21-year-old male was transported from Midway to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Chicago police said he experienced a “medical emergency.’‘

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the transported man experienced cardiac arrest and was transported to a hospital from a Midway hanger away from the main terminal where private planes land.

Chicago police said they’re conducting a death investigation.

