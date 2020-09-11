e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / Shilpa Rao: Musicians adapted to this pandemic better than actors

Shilpa Rao: Musicians adapted to this pandemic better than actors

Talking about how the music industry has changed amid this pandemic, singer Shilpa Rao says now the music that’s coming out is not seeking a result or where it releases.

music Updated: Sep 11, 2020 18:27 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Singer Shilpa Rao says it is a good thing that a lot of music is now coming out on digital platforms.
Singer Shilpa Rao says it is a good thing that a lot of music is now coming out on digital platforms.
         

Showbiz has been among the most adversely hit sectors amid the pandemic. But, while the film industry had to take a back seat and shut work for many months, the music industry kept the show going, digitally.

“A lot of music is now coming out on digital platforms,” says singer Shilpa Rao, adding, “Musicians could adapt to this more easily than actors because most of our music was on the digital space for quite some time. For us, it is not so much of a change because mostly we were doing music and a lot of digital platforms were showcasing it.”

Many films that were originally meant for theatrical releases, have already released on OTT platforms. Rao says that while it has been “quite normal” for her to work and record from home, she believes actors had to make a great adjustment mentally.

“With the OTT platforms, it is a new thing for them. I think to make that change from theatrical to an OTT release must have been difficult may be for them,” she adds. 

Talking about how the music industry has changed amid this pandemic, the Ghungroo (War, 2019) hitmaker says that now the music that’s coming out is not seeking a result or where it releases.

“Musicians are just putting out music for the love of it. Creative people have so much that they can do, you put them in a most harsh place and they would still find something new to give you, creative people have that, that is the beautiful powerful side to it that is what is happening here, it is no longer result oriented,” she explains.

But there is something that she is missing indeed, and that’s the excitement that comes along doing live shows. “We are shooting from home and sound engineers are mixing from home. But I miss the human side of it where you meet and jamming with other musicians, that is not happening,” she says.

On what she thinks of the whole debate around musicians paying to get likes, Rao stays non-committal, but adds, “Once you stop comparing you will be fine. I like to focus on what’s important, that is my simple way of approaching this.”

top news
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
China says close ally Pak made ‘tremendous’ efforts, ‘sacrifices’ in fighting terrorism
China says close ally Pak made ‘tremendous’ efforts, ‘sacrifices’ in fighting terrorism
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
Bal Thackeray feared Sena will become Congress, Kangana shares video
Bal Thackeray feared Sena will become Congress, Kangana shares video
2020 Kia Sonet first drive review: Baby SUV with brazen dreams
2020 Kia Sonet first drive review: Baby SUV with brazen dreams
‘Corona is gone’, says Bengal BJP chief at public rally. Then rebuts himself
‘Corona is gone’, says Bengal BJP chief at public rally. Then rebuts himself
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

music news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In