Shilpa Rao: Musicians adapted to this pandemic better than actors

music

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 18:27 IST

Showbiz has been among the most adversely hit sectors amid the pandemic. But, while the film industry had to take a back seat and shut work for many months, the music industry kept the show going, digitally.

“A lot of music is now coming out on digital platforms,” says singer Shilpa Rao, adding, “Musicians could adapt to this more easily than actors because most of our music was on the digital space for quite some time. For us, it is not so much of a change because mostly we were doing music and a lot of digital platforms were showcasing it.”

Many films that were originally meant for theatrical releases, have already released on OTT platforms. Rao says that while it has been “quite normal” for her to work and record from home, she believes actors had to make a great adjustment mentally.

“With the OTT platforms, it is a new thing for them. I think to make that change from theatrical to an OTT release must have been difficult may be for them,” she adds.

Talking about how the music industry has changed amid this pandemic, the Ghungroo (War, 2019) hitmaker says that now the music that’s coming out is not seeking a result or where it releases.

“Musicians are just putting out music for the love of it. Creative people have so much that they can do, you put them in a most harsh place and they would still find something new to give you, creative people have that, that is the beautiful powerful side to it that is what is happening here, it is no longer result oriented,” she explains.

But there is something that she is missing indeed, and that’s the excitement that comes along doing live shows. “We are shooting from home and sound engineers are mixing from home. But I miss the human side of it where you meet and jamming with other musicians, that is not happening,” she says.

On what she thinks of the whole debate around musicians paying to get likes, Rao stays non-committal, but adds, “Once you stop comparing you will be fine. I like to focus on what’s important, that is my simple way of approaching this.”