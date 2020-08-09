Sona Mohapatra reacts to claims of Badshah buying fake views, calls him ‘buyout’ and says he built ‘empire using matchsticks’

music

Singer Sona Mohapatra had a sharp response to allegations that rapper Badshah had bought millions of fake views on one of his videos, in a bid to set a world record. She said that it was ‘scary’ how so much importance was given to these numbers.

According to the Mumbai Police, Badshah confessed to shelling out Rs 72 lakh for 72 million views on one of his videos, while being interrogated in connection to a racket that sells fake followers and views to social media influencers. The rapper, however, has denied the claims.

Retweeting a tweet about Badshah, Sona wrote, “That this world we now occupy places so much value to these ‘numbers’ is scary.Also gobsmacked with how lazy the supposed padha likha (educated) corporate world is to buy into these ‘millions’ fake base while making all their endorsement choices?The A, B,C listings come out of this too sadly.”

In another tweet, she added, “I’d call it building an empire using matchsticks but the sad part; most do buy into this perception game.The shaadi circuit pays enough to afford these buyouts with their ‘status’ oriented,’live?’music choices...Actors, first to get on to this & of course the Punjabi ‘artists’.”

Meanwhile, Badshah said in a statement that he cooperated with the police and ‘made it clear’ that he never bought fake views or followers, nor does he condone such practices. “Following the summons, I have spoken to the Mumbai Police. I have aided the officials in their investigation by cooperating and carrying out the due diligence on my part. I’ve categorically denied all the allegations levelled against me and made it clear that I was never involved in such practices, nor do I condone them,” he said.

“The investigation procedure is being executed in accordance with the law and I have complete faith in the authorities, who are handling this matter. I’d like to thank all those who have conveyed their concern to me. It means a lot to me,” he added.

