Sona Mohapatra schools man in feminism after he questions her for criticising Rangoli’s ‘fake Feminazi’ remark

Singer Sona Mohapatra has replied to a troll who questioned her as a feminist after she criticised Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel on Twitter over her ‘Fake Feminazi’ remark. Reacting to Sona’s response to Rangoli, a troll replied to the singer, “A person who sings songs like ‘Bedardi Raja, Zara Pass Toh Aaja’ has no right to comment on Feminism.”

To this, Sona wrote in her reply, “Your understanding of feminism is so off the ballpark. Go get an education & understanding of basic concepts. A woman confident & revelling in her sexuality, choices & self like I do in Bedardi Raja is as feminist as feminist can be..”

The song had featured in 2011 film Delhi Belly. The music video showed her performing the song in a sari, while also playing the guitar.

Sona had reacted to Rangoli who hailed Kangana as a feminist for fighting with a reporter at an event. Rangoli had tweeted post the incident, “This is how we need to demolish fake feminazi and movie mafia’s selective outrage, discrimination and outsiders bullying.”

Sona had called out Rangoli for her tweet and wrote, “Fake Feminazi = fake being opposite of genuine,Nazi being a cuss word.. means someone like you, whose not a feminist ? You need to demolish all such non ‘feminists’, you mean? Like yourself? ( P.S You are sounding deranged. Do yourself a favour,take a break, find your bearings).”

She had slammed Kangana for becoming a ‘monster after finding power’. She wrote on Twitter, “When women fight an oppressive power structure,overcome obstacles & succeed,it’s a worthy celebration like nothing else!When they,thereafter BECOME the monsters they fought after finding power & learn the worst from the bullies,it’s such a tragedy. #KanganaRanaut hope u recover.”

She added, “Fighting for a more equal & fair world is not about women becoming more like men or vice versa. Hopefully more women climbing the professional ladder or occupying positions of power in numbers at par with their male counterparts will only infuse the biotope with kinder energies.”

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 15:41 IST