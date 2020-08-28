‘SP Balasubrahmanyam is slowly progressing towards good health,’ says son SP Charan

music

Film producer SP Charan on Friday said that his father SP Balasubrahmanyam is slowly showing signs of improvement. SP Balasubrahmanyam has been hospitalized since two weeks after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

In a video message, Charan said: “Dad is progressing slowly towards good health. Compared to yesterday, there’s a little improvement in his lungs and the signs are all very positive. The doctors are very confident.” Charan requested people to continue praying for his father’s recovery.

The singer was admitted to Chennai’s MGM Health Care on August 5. On August 14, his health deteriorated and he had to be shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and put on a ventilator. He remained on the ventilator throughout last week and his vitals were closely monitored.

In their latest health bulletin on Friday, the hospital authorities said: “SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His current clinical condition is stable. He is conscious, responsive and participating in passive physiotherapy. He continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team.”

On Thursday, several members of the Tamil film fraternity came together to pray for the speedy recovery of the legendary singer. A mass prayer was organised in which several Tamil celebrities prayed for SPB’s recovery while listening to his songs.

In a video, Charan thanked everybody, especially the Tamil film fraternity, for organising a prayer meet for his father’s speedy recovery. “I would also like to thank the film industry, music industry, and people all over the country. We, as a family, are very grateful for your love and affection. People who are praying for us and my father, we are grateful to everyone who initiated this mass prayer for my father’s well-being,” Charan said in the video.

