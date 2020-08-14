The sound of freedom and unity: Musicians spread the message of positivity this Independence Day

music

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 19:32 IST

This Independence Day will probably be celebrated in one of the most unique ways since 73 years of India being independent. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent nation-wide lockdown, this year’s Independence Day celebrations won’t be as exuberant as every other year.But musicians Shilpa Rao, Jubin Nautiyal, Guru Randhawa and Meet Bros, want to take this opportunity to spread the message of unity and positivity, even during these times of crises.

Shilpa Rao: We are facing a huge global pandemic crisis in today’s time, and this is the time when we all should come together as Indians and support each other in this difficult time so that we overcome such a big loss. The whole point of freedom is to be able to say and question the country, the government, and the workings of our country. We need to remember our duty towards the country and we can only do that by being great citizens, by taking care of the environment and by adding value to the country in our own way.

Guru Randhawa says only if India wins this battle can we all win.

Guru Randhawa: My wish for everyone this Independence Day is to just make sure to stay positive, work hard for the betterment of our country together and make the most of our time. If India wins, together we all win. Happy Independence day to all.

Jubin Nautiyal says we need to all be true to our roots.

Jubin Nautiyal: We are definitely facing a critical situation but I believe we all have to collectively help each other and get through this.I have been in the lockdown with my family and we are definitely reconnecting and even trying our best to help the ones in need in villages around us. To everyone who is troubled by this lockdown and pandemic, I would like to tell you that this is the time to connect to your roots because your roots are and will always be your strength.

Harmeet Singh and Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros say that we must remember our freedom fighters on this day.

Meet Bros: Regardless of the situation and crisis we are in, our independence is something that needs to be cherished and valued at every point. It’s not something that must be celebrated only when we are in a happy and successful state as a country. Even though we are struggling right now, we have to be all be thankful for all the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for us to be able to enjoy the freedom of our lives today.