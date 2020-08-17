Nepotism, groupism don’t stand in front of talent, passion: Shashank Raai

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 22:45 IST

Dreams are fulfilled driven by passion and aided by grit. Shashank Raai, 28 — creator, producer and director — knows that all too well.

“I did not continue education after Class 12 and have not received any formal education in film-making either. Yet, I had dreamt of becoming a producer-director. I was fortunate that people saw that passion in me and supported me a lot. Whatever I learnt is hands-on during work,” said the creator and producer of ‘Raktanchal’ based on Eastern UP mafia.

Wading into the nepotism and groupism debate, he said, “I hear a lot about this but honestly speaking, despite being an outsider, I got enormous support from everyone. I have learnt that if you have talent and passion, even big banners support you as they too want fresh ideas to flow in.”

He has been part of TV shows ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Dev’, ‘Surveen Guggal’, ‘Vishkanya’ and ‘Siya Ke Ram’. He directed Bhojpuri film ‘Sher Singh’ starring Pawan Singh and will be making his feature film debut next year.

Giving an insight into his journey, he said, “I have grown up in Azamgarh. During my school days, I was into plays, singing and other cultural activities. After Class 12, I expressed a desire to go to Mumbai to get trained in film-making. My family was very supportive and allowed me to go, even though I was just 17.”

He joined the sets of TV show ‘Pratigya’ as an intern and learnt everything hands-on. “Thereafter, I joined Sagar Arts and gradually became an executive producer. Then I came into direction and finally opened my production house.”

‘Raktanchal’ that was shot extensively in and around Varanasi, became the game-changer for him. “I ideated and created the story which had screenplay and dialogues by Savesh Upadhayay who hails from Prayagraj. Since it was based on true incidents, the challenge was to blend fiction and facts. We shot it with Nikiten Dheer, Kranti Prakash Jha and others last December and January in the chill of winter.” The first season was directed by Ritam Srivastava, a Lucknowite.

The creator has Season Two planned that they will start shooting in November this year. “We will begin the shoot this year end, again in Varanasi, in real locations, which has been our show’s USP. We are working on it in a big way as we want the second season to be bigger and better. Season Two is always tricky and challenging as it comes with high expectations when the first part is a success.”

Next year he has a feature film project lined up. “I will be directing and producing a film, which will go on the floors in 2021. We have signed a big actor and will be announcing it next month. The film is also based on a true event, inspired by a gangster in Mumbai. We will shoot it in Mumbai and Europe,” he said.