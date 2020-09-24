e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / ₹101 crore multi-sports complex almost ready at Noida Stadium, may open in November

₹101 crore multi-sports complex almost ready at Noida Stadium, may open in November

noida Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:11 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
         

The 4,000 capacity multi-sports complex, with facilities for 12 indoor sports, is nearing completion in Sector 21 and will soon be opened to public, the Noida authority said Thursday.

“We have a target to finish and open the project by November-end. We are carrying out the finishing work at the complex that will offer facilities for 12 indoor games under one roof,” said Rajiv Tyagi, general manager, Noida authority.

The multi-purpose indoor stadium has been built at a cost of ₹101 crore and has the capacity to accommodate 4,000 people. It will have separate courts and facilities for badminton, table tennis, basketball, handball, volleyball, gymnastics, judo, wrestling, fencing, boxing, weight lifting and taekwondo.

Apart from all these, a shooting range with a seating capacity of nearly 800 is also coming up neat the indoor facility.

These two projects are located inside the Noida Stadium, which is being developed as an integrated sports facility in the heart of the city.

As the work on this project and also on a shooting range is nearing completion, the authority has also started the process to hire a private agency to take care of the maintenance and operations of multi-purpose indoor stadium. Any interested private agency can submit a proposal by October 5 this year, said officials.

“The authority has spent Rs13.97 crore on the range that will provide facility for 10M Pistol, and 25M & 50M Rifle practice and events,” said Tyagi.

“The work on the indoor stadium was started on February 12, 2015, with a completion target of June 30, 2018. The shooting range work started on October 12, 2015 with a deadline of March 31, 2018. However, both projects got delayed due to the slow pace of work, said officials.

Once these facilities are opened to the public, it will benefit sports enthusiasts and students, said officials.

“We have been eagerly awaiting the opening of the indoor stadium for a long time. The authority must deliver it now without any further delay,” said Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Ssector 12, a regular to the Noida Stadium.

top news
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on Oct 5-6, report next year
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on Oct 5-6, report next year
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
No refund on lockdown flights originating outside India, Centre clarifies
No refund on lockdown flights originating outside India, Centre clarifies
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
KXIP vs RCB Live: KXIP thrash RCB by 97 runs
KXIP vs RCB Live: KXIP thrash RCB by 97 runs
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In