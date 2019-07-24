13 FOBs violate rules in Noida, do not have facilities for pedestrians

The Noida authority has said it would issue notices to private agencies whose foot overbridge (FOB) design and construction did not facilitate movement of all pedestrians, including the elderly and differently-abled.

The decision was taken after the authority conducted survey inspections on Tuesday and found that at least 13 private agencies had not installed lifts, as per the rules.

“First, we will issue a notice. Later, if the private agencies still do not make amends their FOB tender would be cancelled. We have directed the staff to seize the security money deposited of violators and take necessary action to blacklist the erring firms,” Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari said.

The action comes after residents filed complaints that private agencies were building FOBs without lifts to save money. As a result, most pedestrians, particularly the elderly and differently-abled, could not use the FOBs, residents said.

The authority has hired private firms to build FOBs on built-operate-transfer (BOT) basis. The private agencies recover their investment by earning revenue from advertising on the space available around the FOB. The agency gets 10 years to recover its funds and after that the FOB is transferred to the authority.

“We have removed all advertisements on these FOBs, and it will remain so till the agency installs lifts, as per rules. Without lifts very few pedestrians use the FOB thus defeating the purpose of building an FOB—facilitating safe pedestrian movement,” said another Noida authority official, who is not authorised to talk to the media.

The authority also conducted a drive against illegal outdoor advertisements on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The authority has also decided to stop the practice of construction of public toilets on BOT basis. The authority has also directed the advertisement department to measure the exact area where private agencies can advertise to recover revenue. The idea is to ensure that the authority does not lose revenue.

“We have also directed the staff to remove all illegal hoardings and unipole and also recover revenue if anybody has put up illegal hoarding,” said Maheshwari.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 22:21 IST