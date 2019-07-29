16-year-old kanwariya electrocuted in Ghaziabad

A 16-year-old kanwariya died on Saturday night after he touched a pole at a temporary kanwar camp at Shambhu Dayal College in Ghaziabad and was electrocuted.

Police identified the victim as Nanu, a resident of Kailash Nagar in Ghaziabad

“In the camp, lighting was arranged on iron poles. The boy had come in contact with the pole, which was not covered, and got electrocuted,” said Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city). “He was rushed to the nearby MMG Government Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.”

According to police Nanu, was on the return leg of the Kanwar Yatra. His father, Mahendra Lal, lodged a police complaint against KK Shukla, assistant director of department of electrical safety, contractor and others. The police filed the FIR at Kotwali police station under IPC section 304a (causing death by negligence) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) against the named persons.

Senior police and administration officials on Saturday night rushed to the spot and pacified the kanwariyas who tried to hold up the GT Road after the incident. The family was given assurances of compensation.

The officials of the department of electrical safety, however, said that the camp organisers had not taken any permission from them.

“For holding such a camp, organisers must submit an application to district administration requesting permission. Thereafter, the administration gets reports from departments over the proposal. We have checked our records and confirmed that we did not receive any applications from the organisers or the administration for this camp. We have not given a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the camp and are not responsible for the incident,” said KK Shukla of the department of electrical safety.

The district administration officials however said that they will have to check who was organising the camp but said that it was a temporary camp.

“The camp was temporary and held at the college campus. I will have to check up who was organising the camp. The officials of different departments were told in a briefing that they will have to check up all permanent and temporary Kanwar camps,” additional district magistrate (city) SK Singh said on Sunday evening.

The police said they will check with the administration about the camp organisers.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 04:34 IST