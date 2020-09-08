e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / 20-year-old arrested in Noida with 50kg cannabis

20-year-old arrested in Noida with 50kg cannabis

noida Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

 The Noida Police on Monday arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly 50kg of cannabis.

The police said that the suspect, Mohit Rai, was arrested near Sector 74 roundabout with the contraband worth Rs 5 lakh in his car. The suspect is from Champaran district in Bihar and currently lives in Sector 53 in Noida, a police spokesperson said. The police have also seized the car used by the suspect to allegedly smuggle cannabis.

“He was arrested with 50 kg of cannabis, which is worth about Rs 5 lakh,found in his car . The cannabis has been seized and the car being used in the crime has been impounded,” the spokesperson said.

An FIR has been lodged against the suspect at the Sector 49 police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

top news
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
China’s PLA shrills border pitch, again claims Indian army crossed LAC near Pangong Tso
China’s PLA shrills border pitch, again claims Indian army crossed LAC near Pangong Tso
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In