e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / 240 people arrested in a month for defying Covid-19 curbs in GB Nagar

240 people arrested in a month for defying Covid-19 curbs in GB Nagar

Also, 388 vehicles have been impounded and challans issued to owners of 53,059 vehicles from July 22 till August 22, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

noida Updated: Aug 22, 2020 19:10 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Noida
The district police said it registered 83 FIRs under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) during the month.
The district police said it registered 83 FIRs under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) during the month.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
         

As many as 240 people have been arrested across Noida and Greater Noida in a month for allegedly flouting restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, police said on Saturday.

Also, 388 vehicles have been impounded and challans issued to owners of 53,059 vehicles from July 22 till August 22, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people at a spot, is in force in the district, adjoining Delhi, while wearing of face cover/masks and social distancing norms are also mandatory outdoors due to Covid-19 outbreak.

The district police said it registered 83 FIRs under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) during the month.

“During the period, 83 FIRs were registered and 240 people arrested for violating curbs imposed due to Covid-19 outbreak. A total 1,72,188 vehicles were checked across 200 points in the district and challans issued to 53,059 while another 388 were impounded,” the police said.

It also recovered Rs 56,37,400 in fines from owners of the erring vehicles during the period, according to the statement.

Covid-19 has so far infected over 6,900 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar and claimed 43 lives. The number of active cases as on Saturday was 813 while the recovery rate reached almost 90 per cent, according to official figures.

tags
top news
Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 patients, count over 1.6 lakh
Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 patients, count over 1.6 lakh
Rumblings within China over President Xi Jinping’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy
Rumblings within China over President Xi Jinping’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy
UP man, father of 4 and cosmetic shop owner, was in touch with ISIS for yrs
UP man, father of 4 and cosmetic shop owner, was in touch with ISIS for yrs
Kashmir leaders resolve to fight for restoration of Article 370 and J-K statehood
Kashmir leaders resolve to fight for restoration of Article 370 and J-K statehood
Pakistan bans 88 new terrorists in bid to slip out of FATF’s grey list
Pakistan bans 88 new terrorists in bid to slip out of FATF’s grey list
US presidential nominee Joe Biden wishes Indians on Ganesh Chathurthi
US presidential nominee Joe Biden wishes Indians on Ganesh Chathurthi
CBI tries to recreate last moments of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life in Mumbai
CBI tries to recreate last moments of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life in Mumbai
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In