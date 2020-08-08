e-paper
Home / Noida / 3 feared dead as car falls into canal in Ghaziabad

3 feared dead as car falls into canal in Ghaziabad

The incident took place on the National Highway-9 on Friday night, an official said.

noida Updated: Aug 08, 2020 15:28 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Ghaziabad
Three people are feared dead as the car they were travelling in fell into a canal
Three people are feared dead as a car en route to Chandigarh from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly fell into a canal near Ghaziabad’s Masuri town, an official said on Saturday.

Its driver, identified as Pankaj, was saved as he managed to come out of it and tried to swim out of the canal. The official said the incident took place on the National Highway-9 on Friday night around 1.30 am when the car driver lost his way and took a wrong turn.

Police called an NDRF team for the rescue operation and the car was pulled out by a crane. SP (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said they are trying to locate the three youths feared drowned. According to him, four friends were travelling in the car when the accident took place.

