3 missing, 1 rescued after car plunges into Upper Ganga Canal in Ghaziabad

noida

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 12:26 IST

Three men are missing while one was rescued after the car they were travelling in plunged into the Upper Ganga Canal (UGC) at Masuri in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad late on Friday night, police said.

Officials said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were at the site to help trace the missing men who were travelling in a Swift Dzire car from Bareilly to Chandigarh. The car was being driven by one Paramvir Singh.

“We received information around 12.15am on Saturday and our teams noticed one of the four men. He was rescued while three others are still missing. NDRF teams were also called in and the car was also fished out. They all are in age group 25-36 years and working as contractors with a Central government agency. They had planned to make a night stay in Ghaziabad but then the mishap took place,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).

The officials said that while the men were travelling on NH-9, they did not take the Masuri-Dasna flyover.

“Instead they took the surface service road near to the canal and met with the accident. It is still not clear whether the car was being driven at high speed or the driver lost control due to some other reason. The area where the car plunged into the canal has a parapet. So, the car went straight in. We have alerted the police stations along the canal and they are also helping to find the three missing men. All of the four are from Bareilly district,” Jadaun added.

The cops said that the families of the four men have been informed.

In an earlier incident on February 1, a group of six friends travelling from Dehradun to Mathura met with a similar accident after their SUV plunged into the canal. Two of the six were rescued while bodies of four others were recovered a week later.