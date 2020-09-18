Adityanath holds meeting with GB Nagar officials to review Covid-19 situation

noida

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 23:44 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minster Yogi Adityanath on Friday evening meting with officials from Gautam Budh Nagar and reviewed the Covid-19 preparations.

He asked the officials to create awareness for preventing infection from the coronavirus disease in the district. “Ensure the Noida’s integrated command and control centre and all the Covid hospitals actively to deal with the coronavirus,” he said.

In the meeting, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY informed the chief minister of the latest testing figures and other metrics such as recovery rate and fatality rates. He said that the Noida District Hospital in Sector 39, for moderately complicated cases, will have 200 additional Covid beds by the next week. It currently has 160 beds for Covid patients.

The chief minister ald directed the officials to execute development projects in a time bound manner. He directed the officials to develop infrastructure for production and marketing of products under One District-One Product (ODOP) project. ODOP aims to encourage indigenous and specialized products and crafts in UP that are not at other places. Gautam Budh Nagar district has been selected for “Readymade Garments” under this project.

The chief minister also asked the officials to develop public toilets in urban and rural areas, and also facilitate farmers in getting seed, fertilisers, etc.

In the meeting, the district magistrate informed that the works of 11 development projects are continuing in the district which includes development of a stadium in Malakpur village in Greater Noida, a bridge over Dadri railway station, and the projects of Dedicated Freight Corridor in Greater Noida.