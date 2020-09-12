e-paper
Home / Noida / Agency to be hired by September 20 to build second golf course in Noida

Agency to be hired by September 20 to build second golf course in Noida

noida Updated: Sep 12, 2020 22:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Noida authority on Saturday said that it is likely to finalise an agency to develop a golf course in Sector 151A by September 20.

“We floated a tender for the development of golf course a month ago. We may finalise an agency by September 20 as per the fixed schedule. We have also planned to start inviting membership applications by September 20,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

In February this year, the authority, at its 198th board meeting, had approved a budget of ₹90 crore to develop a golf course at Sector 151A located along the Noida-Greater Noida expressway. The detailed project report of the golf course has already been finalised, the authority officials said, adding that the authority has decided to start a membership drive so that it can raise funds to develop the golf course.

In September last year, the Noida authority had approved a proposal to build a 90-acre golf course, 20-acre adventure sports facility and a heliport spread on 10 acres area in Sector 151A. The area surrounding Sector 151A includes sectors 150 and 151, which is the hub of luxurious apartment condominiums, and this facility will fuel development in this region, said the officials.

At present, the city has a 18-hole golf course in Sector 38A.

The membership applications will be invited for the proposed golf course after the agency is finalised, said CEO. The guidelines to make members will be the same as the authority’s Sector 38A’s facility. The fee will be around ₹12-13 lakh and 50% of the amount will have to be paid upfront. The remaining amount will have to be paid when the golf course becomes operational in the next one-and-a-half years, said the officials.

The authority is likely to launch a website for the membership process. “There will be a quota of 25% for all government employees, retired or serving, for the membership. Anyone can apply for the membership and the committee of the authority officials will decide on each membership,” said Maheshwari.

