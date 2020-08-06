e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Ayurveda products in high demand at Covid-dedicated facilities

Ayurveda products in high demand at Covid-dedicated facilities

noida Updated: Aug 06, 2020 23:39 IST
Sanjeev K Jha
Sanjeev K Jha
Hindustantimes
         

The Covid-19 pandemic has increased the demand for immunity boosters under ayurveda and homoeopathy at different Covid-dedicated facilities in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Entrepreneurs thank the central government ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (Ayush) for the spike in business.

Rajesh Kumar, who runs an ayurvedic products store in Sector 26, said, “Since March, the demand for honey has gone up 45%, chyawanprash by 85% and turmeric by 40% in ayurvedic stores. The interest in these products has mostly been fuelled by the recommendations from the ministry of ayush to fight the coronavirus. It appealed to the people to include spices like turmeric and coriander in their cooking and to have chyawanprash.”

With increased demand, prices of certain medicines too have gone up.

“A 60-capsule box of Giloy tablets, which used to be sold for ₹100 now sells for ₹250,” said Kumar.

Dr Vikas Kheria, an ayurveda doctor at the Gautam district hospital in sector 39, said that these medicines came with the added advantage of not having any non-organic compounds thereby reducing the risk of side effects. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi recommended use of ayurveda to boost immunity. Ayush products, being non-chemical and organic, have more immunity boosting and healing capacity. That’s why, we are serving the kadha (decoction) to the Covid-19 patients in all our L-1 facilities (for mild cases). This brewed drink is made of pure herbs like giloy, guduchi, tulsi, amalaki, ashvagandha, and others,” he said.

Homeopathic practitioner CB Jha, who is also the president of Atta market association, said that he distributed around 5,000 vials of immunity boosting homeopathic medicines to front line Covid-19 warriors. “The government has approved and recommended the Arsenicum Album 30C as a preventive medicine to boost immunity. In my clinic, at least 100 patients come daily for this medicine,” he claimed.

Companies like Dabur and Patanjali also said they have seen an increase in demand for Ayurvedic products across portfolio. “It was witnessing a strong growth in enquiries for key products, especially the immunity booster range including Chyawanprash, Honey, Giloy tablets, Giloy Churna, Ashwagandha capsules and the recently launched Immunity Kit,” said the spokesperson of Dabur.

A senior sales officer of Patanjali, requesting anonymity, said that the demand for ayurvedic products with health care benefits has gone up. “Immunity building products are in greater demand. All the products, coming in the wellness and immunity section, have witnessed considerable increase in demand, ” he said.

top news
On China’s outburst over Confucius centres’ review, India pulls out 2009 rulebook
On China’s outburst over Confucius centres’ review, India pulls out 2009 rulebook
CBI files FIR over Sushant Singh’s death, names Rhea Chakraborty as accused
CBI files FIR over Sushant Singh’s death, names Rhea Chakraborty as accused
Covid-19: India posts its second million in just 21 days
Covid-19: India posts its second million in just 21 days
It’s not for me: Speed of Covid-19 vaccine race raises safety concerns
It’s not for me: Speed of Covid-19 vaccine race raises safety concerns
Helipad, 360 degree camera: Nepal’s actions at India borders raises concern
Helipad, 360 degree camera: Nepal’s actions at India borders raises concern
2 Chinese generals dissect Xi Jinping’s US policy, push for a relook
2 Chinese generals dissect Xi Jinping’s US policy, push for a relook
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal
Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In