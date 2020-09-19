Bhim Army chief lends support to striking Noida sanitation workers

noida

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 18:44 IST

A day after six sanitation workers were arrested for creating a ruckus while protesting outside the Noida authority office in Sector 6, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, along with scores of his supporters, reached the authority office on Saturday and extended support to striking workers. He demanded the immediate release of the arrested persons, and pressed for the regularisation of workers’ jobs, and also flats for all staffers under the jhuggi-jhopri (JJ) scheme.

Azad, clad in grey trousers, white shirt and blue scarf, reached Sector 6 in a Mahindra Scorpio around 1pm. He soon mounted the Scorpio to address the protesters. A number of police personnel were deployed at the spot, who had locked the main entrance gate to the authority office.

Azad, holding aloft a copy of the Indian Constitution in one hand and a broom in the another, demanded that sanitation worker be given their rights as per “the Book (Constitution)”. He addressed the gathering of over 1,000 people and also sat in protest for some time with the sanitation workers.

“The police crackdown on sanitation workers on Friday was not right. These sanitation workers are corona warriors. The government launches schemes like Swachh Bharat Mission with the support of sanitation workers. They have been working for over a decade and they still get a meagre salary. The workers have been cheated of their dues,” he said.

He also said there was no unity among sanitation workers and, hence, their demands were being ignored.

On behalf of sanitation workers, Azad put forward five demands to the Noida authority -- all contractual workers should be directly employed by the authority; they should get flats under the JJ Scheme; Noida farmers’ land issues should be resolved; kin of Anil Balmiki, a contractual worker who killed himself on Monday, should get compensation and job;and the Noida authority should also ensure jobs to the local youth.

The Bhim Army chief also demanded the release of six arrested sanitation workers and said he would intensify the protest in the coming days if these demands are not met.

Saveer Makhwana, a sanitation worker, said on Friday, the police registered a case against 20 named, and 100 unnamed sanitation workers. They were booked under sections 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 353 (assault or criminal force on public servant) of the IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

“The police arrested six of our workers for demanding regularisation of jobs, and sent them to jail. The protest will continue till the arrested persons are released,” he said.

Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty (OSD), Noida authority, said contractual workers are engaged for various works across the state and not just Noida. “We are not the only city which offers contractual jobs. We have informed higher authorities about the sanitation workers’ demands. We will also explore options to provide them flats under the JJ Scheme,” Singh said.

Singh said Balmiki was a contractual worker and the contractor who employed him has given his family ₹1.10 lakh compensation and contractual jobs to two family members.

Kumar Ranvijay, additional DCP, Noida, said the protest was peaceful on Saturday. “A police team was deployed at the spot to ensure that order was maintained. The six persons had created a ruckus and, hence, they were arrested. They will be released by the court following due process,” he said.