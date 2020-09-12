Biogas plant in Sector 34 becomes operational, waste from over 4,000 homes to be recycled

noida

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 22:53 IST

The bio-methanation plant in Sector 34, set up by the Noida authority and federation of residents’ welfare association of the sector, became operational on Saturday. The bio-methanation plant will recycle biodegradable waste from around 4,000 flats and 300 bungalows.

The authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari opened the facility for operations officially along with the authority’s health department officials. “Our objective is to make waste management better in the city, and eventually make Noida the cleanest city. If residents will come forward to help, then the city will handle the waste in a better manner,” said Maheshwari.

The authority has spent ₹60 lakh on the development of the plant that will recycle the household waste right in the residential area and also generate cooking gas and electricity from it. The federation of RWAs has also provided ₹12 lakh for this project. A private agency has been appointed by the residents’ body to run the facility.

“As per the arrangement, the agency will provide us with 25% of the compost generated at the plant which will be used in our parks and green areas. They will sell 75% of the compost to generate revenue. Apart from this, the agency will supply electricity and biogas to a nearby hospital and school to get more revenue,” said Dharmendra Sharma, general secretary, federation of sector RWAs (sector 34). Sector 34 has 14 apartment complexes, each with its own apartment owners’ association (AOA) and 300 plotted houses. “We formed the federation and started the biogas plant so that the household waste except plastic or glass does not go out for the treatment. All associations and residents are supporting this project that will make our area better,” said KK Jain, president, federation of RWAs (sector 34 ).

Each apartment association has also been provided one battery-operated e-rickshaw for the transportation of the biodegradable waste to the plant. Each rickshaw cost ₹2.30 lakh and a total of 14 e-rickshaws are engaged in transporting the waste from the households to the plant. “We have requested all citizens to segregate the waste at their homes, and hand put the biodegradable waste to the e-rickshaw, so that it reaches the plant for the treatment,” said Sharma. The federation of RWAs has decided to fund the daily operations of the plant. “Each association will work out an arrangement with residents and raise funds to support this project,” he said.