e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Bleak September for GB Nagar: One Covid case reported every 8.45 minutes

Bleak September for GB Nagar: One Covid case reported every 8.45 minutes

noida Updated: Sep 14, 2020 20:37 IST
Sanjeev K Jha
Sanjeev K Jha
         

The month of September so far has broken all records of Covid-19 spread in the district -- the 14 days of month as reported many as 2,384 cases so far, which averages to 170 cases a day or one every 8.45 minutes.

According to the district health department figures, the case frequency in March, in contrast, was just one case every 15 hours. In April, a case was reported every seven hours and in May, every 2.5 hours. The frequency picked up in June when one Covid-19 case was reported every 23 minutes and in July, every 17 minutes.

The speed of spread in August remained more or less the same as that of July with one case reported every 16 minutes. However, the speed of spread doubled in September with the district recording one Covid-19 case every 8.45 minutes.

District magistrate Suhas LY said with all economic activities restarting after the nationwide lockdown, the main aim of the administration now is to reduce the case fatality rate (CFR) and keep it to a minimum, while simultaneously increasing the scale of testing.

“We have adapted ‘track, test and treat’ methodology for checking the spread of Covid-19. As a result, GB Nagar’s CFR has gone down to 0.46%, which is much better than national figure of 1.67% and the state’s 1.41%,” he said.

The DM also said Gautam Budh Nagar’s testing rate is the “best among all districts of north India”.

“Our testing rate per million per day is over 1,750, which is nearly 150 more than other best districts in north India. We have also issued advisories for factories and other industrial establishments to strictly follow the safety protocols. Six teams, with the help of district industries department, have been constituted to inspect whether safety protocols are being followed in workplaces and factories,” he said.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said to check the spread of Covid-19 in the district, daily testing has been increased and rapid antigen kit testing camps are being organised regularly at different places in the district. “Testing camps will be organised in sectors 61, 93B and 52 on Tuesday, and in sectors 62, 71 and 77 on Wednesday,” he said.

The CMO further said besides ramping up testing, the district has stepped up monitoring of patients in home isolation. The health department’s surveillance teams have started implementing stringent containment rules. “Early hospitalisation of patients needing medical support and efficient infection control at health care facilities are our top priorities,” he said.

top news
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tests positive for Covid-19
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tests positive for Covid-19
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
25 Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs test Covid-19 positive: Here’s a list
25 Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs test Covid-19 positive: Here’s a list
‘He was compelled’: Raghuvansh Singh’s letter sparks row after his demise
‘He was compelled’: Raghuvansh Singh’s letter sparks row after his demise
Delhi Police get 10-day custody of Umar Khalid after his arrest under anti-terror law
Delhi Police get 10-day custody of Umar Khalid after his arrest under anti-terror law
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In