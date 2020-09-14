Bleak September for GB Nagar: One Covid case reported every 8.45 minutes

noida

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 20:37 IST

The month of September so far has broken all records of Covid-19 spread in the district -- the 14 days of month as reported many as 2,384 cases so far, which averages to 170 cases a day or one every 8.45 minutes.

According to the district health department figures, the case frequency in March, in contrast, was just one case every 15 hours. In April, a case was reported every seven hours and in May, every 2.5 hours. The frequency picked up in June when one Covid-19 case was reported every 23 minutes and in July, every 17 minutes.

The speed of spread in August remained more or less the same as that of July with one case reported every 16 minutes. However, the speed of spread doubled in September with the district recording one Covid-19 case every 8.45 minutes.

District magistrate Suhas LY said with all economic activities restarting after the nationwide lockdown, the main aim of the administration now is to reduce the case fatality rate (CFR) and keep it to a minimum, while simultaneously increasing the scale of testing.

“We have adapted ‘track, test and treat’ methodology for checking the spread of Covid-19. As a result, GB Nagar’s CFR has gone down to 0.46%, which is much better than national figure of 1.67% and the state’s 1.41%,” he said.

The DM also said Gautam Budh Nagar’s testing rate is the “best among all districts of north India”.

“Our testing rate per million per day is over 1,750, which is nearly 150 more than other best districts in north India. We have also issued advisories for factories and other industrial establishments to strictly follow the safety protocols. Six teams, with the help of district industries department, have been constituted to inspect whether safety protocols are being followed in workplaces and factories,” he said.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said to check the spread of Covid-19 in the district, daily testing has been increased and rapid antigen kit testing camps are being organised regularly at different places in the district. “Testing camps will be organised in sectors 61, 93B and 52 on Tuesday, and in sectors 62, 71 and 77 on Wednesday,” he said.

The CMO further said besides ramping up testing, the district has stepped up monitoring of patients in home isolation. The health department’s surveillance teams have started implementing stringent containment rules. “Early hospitalisation of patients needing medical support and efficient infection control at health care facilities are our top priorities,” he said.